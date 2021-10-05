A 23-year-old Bloomington man was charged with second-degree murder and fleeing a police officer two days after witnesses reported seeing him tossing a woman’s body into a dumpster outside of the apartment complex where they lived.
Nasri Abdilahi was charged Sept. 29 in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, with intent but not premeditated, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Both felony charges, Abdilahi faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of murder, and up to three years and one day in prison, and a $5,000 fine, if convicted of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Abdilahi’s arrest followed a pursuit from the crime scene during the morning of Sept. 27, after a witness reported seeing Abdilahi drag a woman’s body through the parking lot of Nicollet Court Apartments, 8916 Nicollet Ave., and throwing it in a dumpster, according to the criminal complaint.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex at approximate 9:45 a.m., where several witnesses indicated the woman’s body was in the dumpster. The officers observed a trail of blood leading to the dumpster and found an unresponsive woman inside. She appeared to be deceased and had signs of significant trauma to her face and upper body. A medical examiner’s report indicated she had been stabbed in the neck several times, and suffered significant blunt force trauma, the complaint noted.
While officers were investigating the scene, several witnesses reported that Abdilahi was the driver of a vehicle passing by the crime scene. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Abdilahi attempted to flee, initially hitting a marked squad car that was parked at the entrance to the apartment complex. Abdilahi continued fleeing, and led officers on a high-speed chase into Minneapolis, where the pursuit ended when an officer disabled Abdilahi’s vehicle with a PIT maneuver, according to the complaint.
The pursuit ended near Nicollet Avenue and 46th Street, and a 1-year-old child was found inside Abdilahi’s vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Abdilahi had blood on his body, clothing and sandals at the time of his arrest. The subsequent investigation determined that Abdilahi had a romantic relationship with the victim and that they were the parents of the child, the complaint noted.
Police officers spoke to family members of the victim, who reported that Abdilahi suffers from mental health issues, the complaint added.
Witnesses
A resident of the apartment complex said that she looked out her window and saw Abdilahi dragging the victim through the parking lot. She yelled out to him, asking what he was doing, and yelled for help as Abdilahi threw the victim’s body into the dumpster. She then called 911, and was one of the witnesses who identified him as he drove by the crime scene, the complaint explained.
Two building maintenance employees reported they were in a maintenance shed near the dumpster and heard a loud thud in the dumpster that morning. They heard yelling after the thud, and one of the employees saw Abdilahi walking away from the dumpster. The employees looked in the dumpster, saw the victim’s body and also called 911, according to the complaint.
Other residents of the apartment complex reported that they heard a female screaming for help at approximately 9 a.m., and heard loud banging noises, but did not see anything outside the building, the complaint explained.
Officers at the scene noted that the blood trail in the parking lot led to the victim’s apartment, where they found a large pool of blood with a knife laying in it, the complaint noted.
Abdilahi remained in custody as of Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.
