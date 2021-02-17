Two neighbors also injured by gunfire
The 48-year-old Bloomington man accused of murdering his wife and shooting two neighbors has pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced to more than 48 years in prison.
Jason Mesich pleaded guilty Feb. 10 in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder of his wife, Angela, attempted second-degree murder of a 12-year-old girl and second-degree assault of her 29-year-old sister, both of whom were his neighbors.
He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for shooting at a Bloomington Police officer as the police were trying to apprehend him, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Aug. 30. Officers arriving at the scene heard multiple gunshots inside a home and found Mesich’s wife dead in the detached garage.
She had been shot multiple times in the head and upper torso. Officers entered the home in search of additional victims and soon realized that the only person in the house was the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers responding to the incident were not immediately aware that the sisters had been shot and transported to a hospital by their family. The girl was shot in the head while the woman was shot multiple times in the legs, according to the complaint.
The sisters are recovering from their injuries. The girl is doing well and improving daily while her older sister is doing very well, the Attorney’s Office noted.
Mesich surrendered following a standoff with police officers, during which he fired multiple rounds from inside the house, prompting a police officer to return fire, Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley said following the incident.
The guilty pleas came about through negotiations between prosecutors and Mesich’s attorney. As a result, he is expected to receive a 367-month sentence for the murder, 180 months for the attempted murder and 36 months for the assault. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 583 months, according to the Attorney’s Office.
In addition, he is expected to be sentenced to 134 months in prison for the assault on the police officer, but that sentence will run concurrent with the others. Even serving two-thirds of his sentence in prison, which is standard, he would be more than 80 years old when released, and on supervised release for the balance of his sentence, the Attorney’s Office noted.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.
In pleading guilty, Mesich admitted shooting his wife 12 times while in the garage of their Bloomington home. Mesich’s lawyer asked him if he then went outside and got into an argument with a neighbor. Mesich hesitated before finally responding, “I don’t know if there was any exchange or it just happened,” he said.
He then admitted that he thought the sisters may have heard him shoot his wife, so he fired shots at them while they were in the front yard of their home, according to the Attorney’s Office.
Mesich also acknowledged that he heard police officers call through an open door to come out with his hands up. Instead, he reached around the staircase and fired at an officer, with one bullet striking a vehicle outside the home, the attorney’s office added.
Mesich had been charged with three counts of murder, one for the death of his wife and two for shooting at the sisters with the intent to kill, but without premeditation.
