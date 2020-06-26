A 50-year-old Bloomington man was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, accused of sexual assault involving a woman he met through a dating website.
Michael Lovestrand was charged in Hennepin County District Court June 5, more than two years after the alleged assault occurred. If convicted of third-degree assault, with force, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
According to the complaint, a St. Louis Park investigator met with the victim in November 2019. She reported that she met Lovestrand in April 2018, approximately two weeks after they began communicating. She went to his Bloomington apartment, and the woman brought dinner for them.
They engaged in sexual activity but when the woman no longer wanted to continue, Lovestrand did not stop, the complaint noted.
The victim reported that she was in shock and did not fight Lovestrand off. When he did stop, she got dressed and left quickly. Two days later she went to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, the complaint explained.
The St. Louis Park investigator spoke with a friend of the victim in January. The friend said that the victim called him shortly after the assault and that he encouraged her to call the police. He said that he had talked with the victim regularly since the incident and encouraged her to seek therapy since she was having a hard time dealing with the assault, according to the complaint.
The investigator also spoke with the victim’s mother, who said the victim told her about the incident shortly after it happened. The mother also noted that the victim was having a difficult time dealing with the assault, the complaint explained.
When presented with a photo lineup, the victim identified Lovestrand as the perpetrator, the complaint added.
Lovestrand was granted conditional release and is scheduled to appear in district court July 9, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.
