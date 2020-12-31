Defendant worked for Bloomington, Edina school districts
A Bloomington Public Schools employee has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for acts against minors that occurred in the 1970s, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced last week.
Kevin Belker, a 65-year-old Bloomington resident, was charged with first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct against two victims under the age of 13 who lived in his neighborhood at the time.
The school district is not aware of any incidents involving Belker during his two years of employment. He has worked as a special education paraprofessional at Oak Grove Middle School, according to a school district statement.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Bloomington Public Schools received a report Nov. 9 that Belker had been involved in a sexual assault during the 1970s. The school district forwarded the report to the Bloomington Police Department.
Investigators determined that Belker sexually assaulted several victims who lived in his neighborhood between 1973 and 1980. The investigation included interviews with three brothers, now ages 48, 53 and 55, the same age group as Belker’s younger brother.
The 48-year-old man reported incidents that happened at Belker’s home on the 9900 block of Johnson Circle, where Belker resides today. The man described multiple incidents around the time he was 8 years old in 1980, including two incidents where he was alone with Belker in the basement of the house. During one incident Belker took off his pants and underwear and took the child’s hand, forcing him to touch Belker’s genitals, the complaint explained.
The 53-year-old brother said that he had only told his ex-wife and older brother about incidents involving Belker, but was compelled to report them when he learned that Belker worked in schools, the complaint noted. The 53-year-old man recalled three incidents with Belker that occurred around 1977, when he was 10 or 11 years old. He reported that Belker performed oral sex upon him during one incident, according to the complaint.
The 55-year-old brother reported that during sleepovers with Belker’s younger sibling, Belker would touch him, or have him touch Belker, who was naked. Two of the brothers recalled Belker telling them that the behavior was normal, the complaint explained.
The trio directed investigators to two other men, brothers ages 58 and 59, who may have been victims of Belker. The duo reported incidents involving Belker in 1973.
Belker is only charged with sexual assaults involving two victims at this time, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
Belker has been employed by Bloomington Public Schools since Sept. 18, 2018, and worked for Edina Public Schools from October 2005 to August 2018. In an email to the Sun Current, Edina Schools Director of Communications Mary Woitte wrote, “There is no data responsive to your request about ‘reported incidents,’ there were no disciplinary actions taken against Mr. Belker during his employment with the district.”
According to Woitte, Belker worked as a paraprofessional at South View Middle School, Countryside Elementary and Highlands Elementary. He was also a rec leader at Countryside and the Edina Community Center. Belker’s departure from the Edina district came in the form of a resignation, according to Woitte.
The Bloomington school district noted in its statement that Belker was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.
“The safety of our students is paramount. At present we are not aware of any allegations involving students in our schools,” the statement reads. “Mr. Belker worked in BPS for two years, having been hired in the fall of 2018. He previously worked at Olson Middle School prior to moving to Oak Grove Middle School for the 2019-20 school year. During his employment with BPS there were no complaints made against him and he was not the subject of disciplinary action. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in its investigation.”
Belker has served on the Minnesota State Advisory Council on Mental Health, according to both state reports and his personal LinkedIn page.
According to the Hennepin County Jail roster, he was released from jail to a “halfway house/treatment program” on Dec. 23. If convicted on the first-degree charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. If convicted on the second-degree charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Belker is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4994 or their local law enforcement agency.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
