A late night dispute between a father and son ended with the arrest of the elder, accused of assaulting his 21-year-old offspring.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 9100 block of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 3:40 a.m. March 29 for a report of an assault. Officers arriving at the scene found the 21-year-old man standing in front of an apartment building. The man appeared to be intoxicated, and was agitated, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The man said that his he and his 51-year-old father live in separate buildings of the apartment complex. He was at his father’s apartment and their discussion turned into an argument. When the victim got up to leave, his father allegedly pushed him up against the wall, grabbing him around the neck so tightly that he was having difficulty breathing, Bitney said.
When the victim was able to break free, he left his father’s apartment. He reported that as he was exiting, his father kicked him from behind, knocking him to the floor. He said his father then stood over him and threatened to stab him before returning to the apartment, Bitney explained.
Officers went to the father’s apartment, but there was no answer. Upon speaking further to the victim outside of the building, the suspect approached them. The two men were separated, and the father was questioned about the incident. He declined to answer questions as his son’s neck was photographed. Based upon the evidence collected at the scene, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and domestic assault involving strangulation, Bitney said.
Pedestrian robbery
A 17-year-old Bloomington boy reported that he was robbed by two men in a passing vehicle while he was walking home.
The victims said he was walking from the Walmart area at approximately 11 p.m. March 18. He was walking along Old Cedar Avenue, near its intersection with 82nd Street, when a vehicle pulled up near him. He continued walking and the car drove off. But the vehicle came back and approached him near 84th Street. At that point, a man exited the vehicle, pointing a gun at him, Bitney said.
The victim dropped to the ground as the man approached him, demanding the victim’s property. He handed over his backpack – which contained his identification, cellphone and wallet, including a credit card – and his shoes. A second man briefly exited the vehicle, and the perpetrators left with the victim’s property, Bitney explained.
The victim then ran home to the 1900 block of East 86th Street and reported the incident to the police, Bitney added.
Parking lot melee
A fight in an apartment complex parking lot led to the arrest of two men who were booked on suspicion of robbery, although the only item they appeared to take from the victim was a baseball cap.
Police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Old Shakopee Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. March 29 following multiple reports of a fight. When officers arrived, the fight was over, but one man, a 20-year-old resident of the apartment complex, was lying on the hood of a vehicle, Bitney said.
The man said he felt light-headed, and the officers noted scrapes and marks on his arms and legs. The man had a hard time describing what happened, but did say that he pulled into the parking lot and exited his vehicle. When he did, one of two men assaulted him, punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground. As he was lying on the ground, another man joined in the assault. The victim said he did not know the men, noting that they left with his baseball cap, Bitney explained.
Witnesses at the scene provided a similar account of the altercation. One witness, a 35-year-old man, saw the men attacking the victim, and reported that he heard comments about a female during the assault. A 21-year-old woman said she heard the noise from inside her apartment, and looked out to see two men fleeing the scene and driving off in a vehicle, according to Bitney.
With a description of the vehicle, the police had probable cause to arrest the duo, and patrol officers in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle. The occupants were a 28-year-old Bloomington man who lived at the same apartment complex, and a 20-year-old Burnsville man. The men matched the descriptions provided by witnesses, and they had a baseball cap in their vehicle, matching the description given by the victim. Both men were arrested as a result, Bitney said.
The victim was transported by ambulance from the apartment complex for treatment of his injuries. Video surveillance from the apartment complex shows an incident matching the reports by the victim and witnesses, Bitney noted.
Sexual assault
A 39-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving his 13-year-old daughter.
The investigation began with a phone call to the police department from a hospital representative during the afternoon of March 26. The girl had been examined at the hospital after her mother, a Richfield resident, was told that her daughter may have been assaulted by her father, who shares custody of the child. The child had been seeing a therapist, and during a therapy session, the girl described incidents she said occurred at her father’s Bloomington home, Bitney explained.
Based upon evidence collected during the investigation, the suspect was arrested March 31, Bitney noted.
