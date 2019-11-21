A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of assault and misdemeanor damage to property following a dispute with his partner outside his Bloomington apartment building.
Police officers responded to a 911 call from a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman at approximately 11:30 p.m. Nov. 8. The woman had called from the parking lot of the suspect’s apartment on the 8600 block of Old Cedar Avenue. Officers noted that she was upset, and her face had lacerations, swelling and redness near her eyes, Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney said.
The woman said she has one child with the suspect and that she had been at his residence with others, including both of her children. The woman and the suspect began arguing, and she attempted to leave his residence. She initially left the suspect’s apartment without her children, then called him and asked him to bring her children to the car. She reported that the suspect was irate and calling her names. She feared for her safety, as he had hurt her in the past, Bitney explained.
The suspect brought one of the children to her car, and another family member eventually brought the second child to the vehicle. The suspect helped place them in the vehicle before he began slapping the woman while she was seated in her vehicle. She said he pulled her out of the car and threw her to the ground, where she hit her head. She had initiated a 911 call and was trying to speak to the 911 dispatcher with her phone on the speaker setting, but the suspect grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground, according to Bitney.
The woman said that when she tried to get up, the suspect kicked her in the stomach. She fell again, and the suspect grabbed her by the shirt, only to throw her back down to the ground. At that point, he punched her in the face. At that point the suspect drove off, Bitney said.
Although the suspect left the scene, officers located his vehicle in the area and were able to conduct a traffic stop that resulted in his arrest on suspicion of domestic assault by strangulation and interfering with a 911 call as well as misdemeanor damage to property. The suspect had been convicted of second-degree assault in 2013, Bitney noted.
Failed getaway
A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Bloomington was able to outrun Bloomington police officers, but Minneapolis police officers were able to arrest her.
The suspect was driving a stolen 2005 BMW X3 near the intersection of 78th Street and Chicago Avenue when a patrol officer passed it at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 6. A license plate check of the vehicle reported that it had been stolen in McLeod County, Minnesota, according to Bitney.
The officer followed the vehicle but did not conduct a traffic stop until additional officers were available to assist in conducting the stop. The suspect drove west to Interstate 494 and north on Interstate 35W. When the suspect reached the 46th Street exit in Minneapolis, the officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not pull over, however, and began to accelerate. An officer attempted a PIT maneuver, but it failed to stop the suspect’s vehicle, Bitney explained.
The driver exited at 31st Street and headed into a residential area, accelerating as she attempted to flee the pursuing officers. The Bloomington officers called off their pursuit, but Minneapolis officers in the area were able to identify the vehicle and the suspect, who had abandoned it prior to being apprehended. It was unclear what prompted the woman to abandon the vehicle, Bitney noted.
The suspect claimed to have swallowed narcotics, which resulted in her being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center prior to being arrested by Bloomington police officers. The woman had keys to the stolen vehicle in her possession at the time of her apprehension, according to Bitney.
She was booked on suspicion of auto theft, driving after revocation and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. In addition, she had several warrants for narcotics possession, theft and fleeing a police officer.
Stolen vehicle
A 21-year-old Crystal woman’s suspicious vehicle drew the attention of a police officer during the early morning hours, and it turned out the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen license plates, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial transaction card fraud.
A patrol officer passing through the Holiday Stationstore parking area, 5401 W. Old Shakopee Road, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Nov. 8 noted two suspicious vehicles parked at the pumps. One had significant tinting on its windows, the other had a cracked windshield and no license plates. The officer parked nearby and watched the vehicles until a man and woman exited the gas station and spoke with a man sitting inside the Crown Victoria with tinted windows, Bitney said.
The woman then entered the 2012 Dodge Avenger with no license plates and drove away. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the Dodge Avenger and noted that the temporary permit taped to the rear window of the vehicle appeared to be a forgery. The driver claimed that she had recently purchased the vehicle through an online ad, but said she didn’t remember who she had purchased it from. When asked about insurance, she claimed to have insurance for the vehicle, but couldn’t identify her insurance company, Bitney explained.
A check of the vehicle’s identification number showed that it has been reported stolen in Minneapolis on Oct. 18, resulting in the woman’s arrest. A search of the vehicle turned up stolen license plates from a Crown Victoria that were also reported stolen in Minneapolis, multiple cellphones, several keyring sets, suspected methamphetamine in a plastic bag on the floor, a debit card in another person’s name and a prescription bottle in another person’s name, Bitney said.
Her purse contained an EBT card, a debit card, a credit card, an insurance card, checks and a temporary driver’s license, none of which were in her name, he added.
In addition, the woman had warrants for check forgery and driving after revocation.
The driver of the Crown Victoria was not stopped or identified, Bitney noted.
Costly hat
Two men who failed to complete a purchase at the Bloomington Kohl’s store were eventually arrested, accused of credit card fraud, narcotics possession and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The duo drew attention to themselves while shopping at Kohl’s. During the evening of Nov. 8, the men entered the store and began selecting a variety of items, with little regard for the price or size of the items, which drew the attention of the store’s loss prevention personnel. The duo didn’t attempt to shoplift the merchandise, however.
They took the merchandise to a cashier and attempted to pay for their purchase with a credit card. When the 27-year-old Stillwater man was asked for an identification to verify the credit card was in his name, he couldn’t produce one. The men then left the store, and the store employee reported that the men appeared nervous when asked to produce identification, Bitney explained.
Beyond the suspicion created by their aborted transaction, the 28-year-old White Bear Lake man returned to the store and was observed stealing a winter hat, Bitney noted.
A loss prevention officer observed the White Bear Lake man enter a vehicle in the parking lot. With a police call already made, the loss prevention officer followed the getaway vehicle across Penn Avenue to Target, where police officers met him, Bitney said.
The Kohl’s employee noted that the White Bear Lake man was standing inside the entryway to Target, and the police officers made contact with the man, where they questioned him about his activity at Kohl’s, eventually arresting him on suspicion of theft. The suspect asked if he could get his cellphone from inside his vehicle. The officer escorted him to the vehicle and noticed a marijuana cigarette in plain view, which resulted in a search of the vehicle, Bitney explained.
The search turned up stolen license plates, and several credit cards that were not in the name of either man, Bitney noted.
A search of the White Bear Lake suspect turned up suspected methamphetamines in his pockets. The Stillwater man was located inside the store and arrested. It turned out the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen in Wisconsin, and the Stillwater suspect had multiple warrants, according to Bitney.
As a result of the contents of the stolen vehicle, both men were booked on suspicion of narcotics possession, financial transaction card fraud and possession of stolen property. The White Bear Lake man was also booked for theft, since he was accused of stealing a hat inside Kohl’s, and auto theft, as he was the driver of the vehicle. He also had one warrant.
The Stillwater man was booked for giving a false name to a police officer and three warrants.
