With periodic reminders of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomington held its annual state of the city address last week in front of an audience for the first time in three years, offering “Hope on the Horizon.”
The pandemic relegated state of the city addresses to virtual presentations the past two years, the first of which coincided with Tim Busse’s third month as mayor. Presenting the state of the city before a live audience for the first time on March 23, Busse confessed that the past two years had been stressful.
Although further waves of COVID-19 are expected, “we think this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” he said, paraphrasing a Winston Churchill quote. Busse then offered a list of reasons for hope that 2022 will be a better year.
Bloomington’s can-do attitude, shaped by strong partnerships and collaborations, offers hope for the future, according to Busse. Acknowledging that residents and businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Busse said 220 residents died as a result of the pandemic.
During 2021, however, Bloomington Public Health administered more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations through 130 clinics held across Bloomington, Edina and Richfield, which are served by the city’s public health division. And many service organizations increased their outreach in response to the pandemic, such as Oasis for Youth, which provides services and resources to youth experiencing housing insecurity. The organization received the city’s 2021 Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award for its efforts, Busse noted.
“I believe we will emerge a stronger and a better community,” he said.
As Busse talked of hope on the horizon, he noted there were many bright spots and achievements during 2021, including the return of city traditions such as its Summer Fete celebration during the Independence Day holiday, Arts in the Parks programs and concerts and the resumption of activities and programs at Creekside Community Center. The city also celebrated the centennial of the restored Old Cedar Avenue bridge and held its first Bloomington Pride festival, which celebrated the contributions of individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other gender identities.
Busse praised several accomplishments of the Bloomington City Council, including its declaration of racism as a public health crisis and approval of a racial equity strategic plan, the adoption of a ban on conversion therapy involving youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other gender identities, and the passing of an ordinance that will phase out retail sales of tobacco products in the city.
Also last year, the city held its first council election using ranked-choice voting, partnered with Three Rivers Park District for management of Hyland Greens Golf Course, made improvements to Oxboro Lake to reduce runoff into Nine Mile Creek and updated its curbside clean-up program and organics recycling program, he added.
“In many ways, 2021 set the stage for the hope we see on the horizon in 2022,” Busse said.
“We are building a community of choice,” he added.
Pandemic brought budget challenges
The pandemic has been challenging for the city’s budget, resulting in a $7 million decrease in lodging and admission tax revenue for the city. And visitation to Bloomington is still rebounding. The taxes collected as a result of hospitality and entertainment are higher than were expected for 2022, and the city expects the hospitality industry to make a full recovery by 2025, according to Busse.
Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, the city had more than $158 million in new construction in 2021, adding 1% to the city’s total market value. And the city is on target to add another $179 million in market value this year, Busse said.
That includes affordable housing units created as part of new developments. Based upon the Metropolitan Council’s affordable housing goal for Bloomington – a goal Busse said many cities don’t try to obtain – the city is at 77% of its 2030 goal, according to the mayor.
Busse was proud of the city council’s commitment to affordable housing, a term he said unfairly carries unnecessary baggage. Affordable housing ensures that first-year teachers and health care workers and employees in the hospitality industry can afford to both live and work in Bloomington, he explained.
Among the many forthcoming improvements and projects touted by Busse is the proposed city sales tax. If approved by the Minnesota Legislature and subsequently by Bloomington voters, it would generate revenue for four city projects that provide regional benefits, with 75% of the .5% sales tax expected to come through non-resident spending, he said.
And the recent approval of tax-increment financing will help a long-discussed water park proposal get off the ground, Busse noted. The South Loop District development near Mall of America will be privately financed and will be a regional attraction that is expected to draw up to 1 million visitors annually, he added.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge highlighted results of the city’s annual resident survey, which found that nine out of 10 residents rated the overall quality of life in Bloomington as excellent or good, and 91% said they were pleased with the city as a place to live.
Residents gave high marks to the city’s service delivery, as well, with 88% of respondents proclaiming customer service was excellent or good. The city’s drinking water scored 93%, while snow removal earned high marks from 85% of the respondents, according to Verbrugge. The city’s score for its drinking water was second among 300 cities conducting the poll, and its score for snow removal placed the city in the top 5%, according to Verbrugge.
Fire protection scored 97% while police services scored 88%. And 96% of residents said they feel safe in their neighborhood while 88% said they feel safe in shopping areas, Verbrugge added.
The city continues to look to the future as readies a new strategic plan. Building off its last strategic plan, the “Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.” plan’s mission is “to cultivate an enduring and remarkable community where people want to be,” Verbrugge said. The final draft of that plan will be reviewed by the council at the end of April, he noted.
Bloomington Chamber President Brent Pavia shared results from the city’s survey of its business community, which showed that more than 90% of respondents were optimistic about the future of their business, with 86% rating the quality of the workforce as excellent or good. And 90% of respondents rated the city’s attitude and response to the business community as excellent or good, he said.
The results came despite major impacts from the pandemic, and the results were not a surprise to Pavia. “City leadership gathered community partners, including the Chamber, early in the pandemic for regular updates, communications and coordination,” he explained. “The city has also increased its outreach to and engagement with the business community.”
As a representative of the business community, the Chamber, Pavia said, “will continue to build relationships with community leaders in and around Bloomington, enabling the Chamber to serve as a connector between local businesses and associations and decision makers on substantive issues that impact the broader business community.”
Video of the state of the city presentation is available online at tinyurl.com/statebl22.
