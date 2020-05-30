We all remember, or least most of us do, the first day of school…freshman year.
We were all ridden by fear that upperclassmen were going to mess with us, or that we wouldn’t be able to find our classes. As a freshman, I was super quiet, didn’t like getting out of my comfort zone and wasn’t outgoing. The thing I love most about Kennedy is the diversity and how accepting people are, which made it so much easier to transition into high school. So many different cultures and backgrounds all beautifully intertwine in one place.
We must not forget our teachers. They have a love of learning that is a core of this profession, and work extremely hard and put so much work into our learning and future. They are here before and after school to not only help you become a better learner, but to listen, understand and help you become the best men and women you can be.
You’ve shown us how capable we are of achieving greatness. Not only have you taught us about different math equations, functions of different cells and how to write, you’ve taught us values that we will carry with us throughout our lives.
You’ve shown us what it takes to become a leader: Using your voice to stand up for what you believe in, being the change you want to see in the world and never losing hope. Thank you for everything you’ve given us.
The most important lesson I’ve learned in high school is the importance of making memories. Whether that be spending time with your friends or being involved in different clubs and sports. I will never forget all of our Battle of Bloomington games; the packed student section, people wearing blue and gold and everyone screaming and celebrating every point. Some of my favorite memories have been playing volleyball, volunteering with friends, homecoming, Friday night football games, while managing on the sidelines, and, of course, taking lots of pictures of the team and student section.
It went by fast, just like our parents said it would. Just because we are graduating doesn’t mean you have to let go of the memories. I hope with my heart that all of you will continue to cherish these moments forever.
Seniors, I know this wasn’t something we’d ever imagined happening to us. I am sorry that you’re at home. I’m sorry that you can’t see your friends and relatives. We imagined that we’d be celebrating prom with all of our friends, having our names called out on senior night, attending graduation and, most importantly, spending this last year together before moving onto our own paths.
Even though this wasn’t the ending we all hoped for, it doesn’t mean you should forget all of your amazing accomplishments. You should be happy and proud of everything that you’ve done. We’ve all grown up, and have learned so much about the world around us and who we are as individuals. When I look at our class, I see strong, resilient and determined individuals that will become leaders, making positive impacts on society.
Whatever your passion might be, remember to follow it. No matter how big your dreams are, know that they are valid, otherwise you may never know where they may lead you.
We all go through obstacles and hardships in life. These obstacles and hardships you go through all happen for a reason. It’s tough, but so are you. They can be seen as roadblocks or something negative, but I think it’s much more than that. Obstacles are little setbacks that can enable you to reassess progress by taking little steps, opening us to seek new opportunities or digging deep to find our strengths, which challenges us to do better, what will later become a huge comeback.
Situations give lessons and lessons become experiences, experiences that will lead you to grow as an individual. Because at any given moment, you can either take a step forward into growth or step back into a safety net. Choose to step forward, toward that risk, because you’ll never know the outcome unless you try, because the only thing that is limiting yourself will be you. Believe in yourself, push yourself and strive for the best, because at the end of the day, you do deserve the best. Your determination is the driving power that sets you for new opportunities.
Once you find that passion, I don’t believe there is a finish line. Can you really finish or be done with something you truly love? I believe four years can change a person.
For me, I found my love for community service. This year I was given the opportunity to start a clothing drive called Donate Warmth with my fellow officers in Student Government, Women of the Future and National Honor Society, during the holiday season. We planned and promoted it everywhere. We ended up collecting about 1,400 pounds of clothing and hygiene products from the community that went to the Closet of Hope and Oasis for Youth, which will go to families in need in Bloomington and Richfield. I never imagined that I’d do something like this. I didn’t know I’d be so involved in and out of school, gaining all these leadership positions or even writing an article.
Thank you Kennedy for being my home for the last four years. The people I’ve met, relationships created and bonds made with my peers and the staff will be something I will carry on.
To my freshman self, who thought she would never be here, you did it. I’ve learned how to step out of my comfort zone, how to challenge myself, and to become my own leader in my community. As we reach the end of our high school career, it’s time to close this chapter in our book.
So, what’s next? You decide. Remember to be somebody someday.
Jalisa Sang was a National Honor Society volunteer coordinator, Student Government volunteer coordinator and executive Ignite Mentor at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
