An 18-year-old Bloomington man was charged in Dakota County District Court with third-degree murder last week, accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 15-year-old West St. Paul girl.
A motion to certify Parker Jay Benson, who was 17 years, 9 months old at the time of the alleged offense, was granted, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced in a press release.
Benson allegedly provided a fatal dose of fentanyl to the girl, who was found unconscious and not breathing in her bedroom at about 1 a.m. April 20, 2022, after taking a fatal dose of fentanyl.
The victim’s mother found the girl face down in her bed and a blue pill next to her. The mother started CPR and waited for help. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be “fentanyl toxicity.”
Analysis of the victim’s phone linked a SnapChat user named “Parker,” later identified as Benson, to a $60 sale of four pills to the victim.
According to the SnapChat exchange, after the victim allegedly made the purchase, Benson contacted the victim at around 9:50 p.m. and said “only take like less than a quarter of it.”
“Fentanyl poisoning is a public health crisis and is presently the number one cause of death in the United States of adults ages 18 to 45,” Keena noted. “The state of Minnesota is not immune to this crisis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (opioid dashboard), in 2021, of the 1,286 drug overdose deaths, at least 920 were opioid-related, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. My deepest sympathy is extended to the victim’s family and friends for their great loss.”
Benson made his first court appearance last week and his bail was set at $300,000 without conditions, or $200,000 with conditions. Benson’s next court appearance is April 13.
