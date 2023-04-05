An 18-year-old Bloomington man was charged in Dakota County District Court with third-degree murder last week, accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 15-year-old West St. Paul girl.

A motion to certify Parker Jay Benson, who was 17 years, 9 months old at the time of the alleged offense, was granted, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced in a press release.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments