Hey Jags! I’m extremely honored to be the one giving this (printed) speech.
Thank you to my classmates, teachers and family for helping me get to where I am today, I appreciate you all very much.
It’s official: We are high school graduates!
It seems as though it was just yesterday when we began our high school days and started planning our future career paths. The surreal truth, however, is that we are just days from embarking on our adult journeys and going our separate ways.
Our high school days have come to an abrupt end that none of us expected, but this shouldn’t diminish the multitude of amazing memories we have accumulated over the last four years. I hope we can continue to reminisce about our school dances, TJ Coffeehouse Fridays and even the copious amounts of time a lot of us spent roaming the hallways during homeroom. I also hope we can remember the great people we have come to know as friends during our four years at Jefferson.
Many of you are aware that we have not been able to go to school in person for months now. The last trimester has unexpectedly disappeared and this has caused me to reflect on many things that I have taken for granted over the years, such as rushing homework during lunch, the annual school power outages and getting caught up in the very crowded hallways during passing time.
The stay-at-home order has also allowed me to realize what my absolute favorite thing about Jefferson is, my classmates. What I currently miss the most is interacting with other students at school. The special thing about Jefferson is the ability of students to balance excelling in academics and athletics while also maintaining a busy social life.
They realize that having a lot of fun and getting good grades are not mutually exclusive, and this attitude is persistent throughout our school. Some of the most hilariously stupid and ridiculous conversations I’ve participated in at Jefferson were with students whose GPAs exceeded 4.0. This ability to have a good time while also keeping on top of school work has filled our school with a lot of healthy relationships. Most people encourage the idea of “work hard, play hard.”
Thankfully, we live in a time where anyone can remain in contact over the internet. I personally plan on taking advantage of the internet in order to keep up with the friends I’ve made in high school, and I urge you all to do so as well.
I hope that the graduates after us make as many great memories as we did during our time at Jefferson. I hope that our teachers continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students. I hope that our parents only have to wait a few more years before relying upon us as their retirement funds. And I hope that our seniors go on to excel in their future fields and are successful during the next four years, regardless of what their plans are.
Thank you, Jefferson.
Farah is a Bloomington Jefferson High School senior.
Zakaria Farah
