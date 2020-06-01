To the seniors and the class of 2020:
I know we all know how hard this spring has been, how unfair this has been to all of us, but especially you.
The things you’ve lost and the experiences you didn’t get to have weigh heavily on all of us. We’ve believed in and supported you for your four years at Jefferson. Your friends and families have been guiding and accompanying you on your educational journey for over 12 years. All of that is supposed to come to a close this spring. I know many of you feel you were robbed of this closure, but I encourage you to think of this time not as a lost opportunity, but as a real chance to cement your legacy amongst the all-time great classes in Jefferson history.
You are not quietly fading away into history. Not at all. In fact, you have established yourselves as a class full of leaders. You have established yourselves as a class full of grace, empathy and courage. You have established yourselves as a class for the ages; one that we are immensely proud of. While our celebrations may look different this year, this will not make these celebrations any less powerful or significant.
Your entrance into Jefferson four years ago came as my first year as principal. Over the four years, we have grown together and learned the ropes together. We got lost in C Wing together and danced and partied in the cafeteria. We cheered on our teams and focused to get through each finals days together. I cannot overstate how proud I am of your growth into amazing young adults who will lead our community with grace and innovation in the future.
I will miss your energy and your presence. I will miss your noise in the halls, and your faces popping up in my social media. While I am sad for your departure, Jefferson is a better school because of you.
Thank you for a great four years. I am confident we will cross paths again.
Jaysen Anderson is the principal at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.