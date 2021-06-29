Commencement ceremonies for Bloomington Public Schools' class of 2021 were held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Bloomington Kennedy High School ceremony was held June 1. The Bloomington Jefferson High School ceremony was held June 2.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments