Commencement ceremonies for Bloomington Public Schools' class of 2021 were held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Bloomington Kennedy High School ceremony was held June 1. The Bloomington Jefferson High School ceremony was held June 2.
Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy class of 2021 commencement ceremonies
Trending Now
-
Edina seeks to renounce racially restrictive covenants
-
City of Edina to get $4.9 million in federal funds
-
Edina Community Foundation produces book on prominent local sculptor Nick Legeros
-
In Edina, addressing the achievement gap means going deeper than data
-
Richfield will host ‘Lil Sparkler’ this year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.