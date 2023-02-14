There’s still no plan in place, but the potential replacement of Bloomington’s community center didn’t make it any easier for the Bloomington City Council to decide how to ask for sales tax assistance in financing the project.
The council ultimately decided that it would seek the Minnesota Legislature’s approval to help finance three projects with a 0.5% sales tax. The council, after failing to garner enough support for a two-pronged proposal, agreed to seek approval for financing improvements to Bloomington Ice Garden, construction of a combined community center and public health facility, and improvements along the Nine Mile Creek corridor through a sales tax.
All the agreement does, however, is forward the request to the Legislature. It’s up to the Minnesota House and Senate, as well as Gov. Tim Walz, to give the city the green light to move forward. With a green light, the final decision will rest with Bloomington voters, as they’ll need to approve the financing plan for each product through a referendum.
This is the second attempt at seeking the sales tax, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge noted. The first attempt stalled last year when the House and Senate failed to agree upon any such request. Known as a local option sales tax, there are more than 80 approved in Minnesota, Verbrugge noted.
The sales tax is granted for projects that provide a regional benefit. Bloomington pitched four proposals last year. Although the city’s request, and others pitched in 2022, stalled in St. Paul, the city received feedback from legislators about the viability of the proposals, prompting the city to revise its request for 2023, Verbrugge explained.
The city is continuing to request sales tax assistance to finance several improvements to Bloomington Ice Garden. The needs have not changed, and the council agreed that one way or another, improvements at the facility are needed. Converting the size of one rink, updating the locker rooms and improvements that address the Americans with Disabilities Act are slated for the facility. And from a functional standpoint, the building needs a roof replacement and the refrigeration system for the rinks needs an overhaul, as the refrigerant used for the rinks is becoming obsolete, Verbrugge said.
The estimated cost for the project is $35 million, an increase of approximately $3 million from last year.
The big-ticket item is a community health and wellness center, which would replace and combine the city’s Creekside Community Center and its public health building. Both deemed outdated, a combined facility is being considered at the Creekside site on Penn Avenue, Verbrugge noted.
The city has studied and debated plans and locations for years, with no final plan in place. The facility may include an indoor aquatics center, and a parking structure may be needed to accommodate the project. Despite the uncertainty, the project is expected to cost at least $100 million, up from a projected $75 million last year. The increase in the project cost is attributed to spikes in labor and material costs associated with construction. Depending upon those costs and the city’s final plan, $100 million may not be enough to get the job done, Verbrugge noted.
New to the city’s legislative request is improvements to the city’s Moir Park and enhancements to the Nine Mile Creek corridor. Plans for park improvements have been identified in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, and the estimated cost of those improvements is $20 million, according to Verbrugge.
A 0.5% sales tax is expected to generate approximately $12 million annually, with between two-thirds and three-fourths of that sales tax being collected from non-residents, based upon University of Minnesota Extension research. By collecting sales tax to help fund the improvements, the city would reduce its reliance upon its property tax levy to fund improvements to amenities that provide a regional benefit. “It reduces the impact on Bloomington residents,” Verbrugge said.
The council considered two legislative requests, and needed four votes in favor of a request to advance it to St. Paul by the Legislature’s Jan. 31 deadline. A council vacancy due to Nathan Coulter’s election to the Minnesota House and the absence of Councilmember Jenna Carter left the council with five members to decide the city’s course of action, and still needing four votes in favor of a plan, Verbrugge noted.
The initial proposal debated by the council was to seek approval for two of the three projects, the Ice Garden and health and wellness center. Councilmember Shawn Nelson was in favor of seeking approval for only two of the projects, but didn’t think the health and wellness center should be one of them. He expressed concern about the rising cost of the project, which may include amenities he suggested are better left for the private sector.
Mayor Tim Busse supported the two-project request, noting that the projects have been long discussed and identified as needs in the city, and favored keeping the city’s request simple.
The council voted 3-2 in favor of the two-project request, with Nelson and Councilmember Lona Dallessandro voting against it. Without four votes, however, the request failed to advance to St. Paul.
Dallessandro was the lone voice in favor of pitching all three projects to the Legislature, despite her reservations about the annual revenue the sales tax would generate following the coronavirus pandemic. She was skeptical that non-residents would generate 75% of sales tax revenue as studies showed was the case prior to the pandemic, she noted.
Favoring a request for approval for all three projects, Dallessandro’s motion to that effect received unanimous approval. Despite his concerns about the health and wellness center, Nelson voted in favor of including it in the Legislative request after a discussion about the planning process that remained for the project and the community input that would be included before the project advances.
