There’s still no plan in place, but the potential replacement of Bloomington’s community center didn’t make it any easier for the Bloomington City Council to decide how to ask for sales tax assistance in financing the project.

The council ultimately decided that it would seek the Minnesota Legislature’s approval to help finance three projects with a 0.5% sales tax. The council, after failing to garner enough support for a two-pronged proposal, agreed to seek approval for financing improvements to Bloomington Ice Garden, construction of a combined community center and public health facility, and improvements along the Nine Mile Creek corridor through a sales tax.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments