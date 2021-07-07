The use of Bloomington hotel rooms as housing for homeless Twin Cities residents is diminishing, but discussions of how to address the ongoing needs of the homeless will continue in Bloomington.
The coronavirus pandemic put a significant dent in the occupancy rates for Bloomington’s more than 9,000 hotel rooms. The challenge to provide social distancing at the onset of the pandemic sent homelessness agencies in search of alternate housing options, and Bloomington hotel rooms were part of the solution for both nonprofit organizations and Hennepin County.
As of July, Hennepin County will be the last agency using a Bloomington hotel, based upon the temporary housing permits the city has on file, according to Aarica Coleman, the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority administrator.
The permits were created by the Bloomington City Council in February to address the use of city hotels as temporary shelters due to the pandemic. The city’s permit provides guidelines for using hotel rooms as long-term shelters.
Four permits have been approved since February, although two service providers had ended their use of city hotel rooms as of the council’s June 28 meeting, with another nonprofit agency ending its rental of hotel rooms at the end of the month, Coleman said.
That leaves Hennepin County as the last agency renting hotel rooms under the city’s permit system, and the county anticipates ending its lease agreement by November, she noted.
Public and nonprofit agencies have used seven Bloomington hotels to serve more than 1,000 homeless individuals during the pandemic. Coleman said the agencies have spent an estimated $12 million for lodging, meals and services to homeless residents.
“There has been an increase to the visibility of people experiencing homelessness in Bloomington,” she said. “It has been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
The city’s permit process was created in part to address concerns raised by residents and businesses in the vicinity of hotels providing shelter options to the agencies. Under the permit, the city’s staff, including police officers, work with both the service agencies and the hotel’s management or ownership to mitigate issues. Under the city’s permit system, calls for police assistance have decreased, Coleman explained.
The city’s response to the influx of homeless residents at Bloomington hotels was reactive, but the city’s staff is taking proactive steps to collect data that can be used to better understand the issues facing the homeless population and coordinate services available to homeless residents. That data may also help the city claim federal funds that it has otherwise been unable to access, according to Coleman.
Homelessness affects a broad spectrum of the population, including children, she noted.
According to Bloomington Public Schools, the school district has 300 children that are highly mobile, thereby experiencing either homelessness or housing instability, Coleman said. The city’s staff is working to help connect such students and their families with county resources, she added.
The end of long-term lease agreements for Bloomington hotels corresponds with the end of Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency declarations, including an eviction moratorium that was enacted during the pandemic. The moratorium applies to hotel rooms that were part of a contract struck by homelessness agencies. And the city’s permit allows service providers up to 180 days to complete their use of hotel rooms as shelters under the governor’s emergency powers, Coleman explained.
State lawmakers, meanwhile, have approved a 105-day scale-down of the eviction moratorium, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge noted.
With the county being the last agency using Bloomington hotel rooms for shelters, and a plan to vacate the hotels by November, Coleman doesn’t foresee a mass return of unsheltered homelessness as a result of the moratorium’s end during the final 180 days of the permit. As the county seeks solutions for homeless residents, the use of traditional shelters is available as a stop-gap solution, if needed, she explained.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter said it was the responsibility of elected officials to address homelessness.
“This is the result of decisions that folks have made. Folks on city councils and in county boards and at the state,” he said. “To not fund the services that frankly are needed to address this very real crisis,” he added.
“I hope it doesn’t take another pandemic for us to realize the action that is required to address this issue.”
