It was unclear how many people were in a Bloomington hotel room, and when police officers saw an extended arm holding a handgun, they didn’t take any chances.
Ultimately a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman was found to be the lone occupant of the room, and was arrested on suspicion of assault and other charges.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 25 following a call regarding a possible gun in a hotel room. The hotel’s staff pointed officers to the room suspected of being the source of the initial call. Officers knocked on the door repeatedly and announced their presence, but received no response, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Using a key provided by the hotel staff, the officers opened the door, but it was latched from the inside. They could hear a voice, and it sounded as if a person was crying. As officers asked the person to come to the door, they were told a man was trying to kill the person inside. The officers forced the door open and could see an arm holding a handgun, but not who was holding it. Instructing the occupant to exit, a woman soon came to the door. She was detained, claiming she was not the person holding the gun, Utecht explained.
Her story was inconsistent, including as to whether there was another person in the room. Officers used a drone to search the room and found it to be unoccupied. After searching the room, a handgun was found on the bed, Utecht noted.
Following her arrest, the suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Freeway dash
The often tried, rarely successful attempt at fleeing police officers by crossing the freeway near the Bloomington Kohl’s store failed again, as a 31-year-old Annandale man was arrested following a report of suspected shoplifters at the store.
Officers were dispatched to Kohl’s at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24 after the store’s loss prevention staff reported that two males appeared to be preparing to flee the store with unpaid merchandise. The suspects reportedly collected a variety of merchandise and left it near the store’s east entrance doors, according to Utecht.
Officers at the scene had a description of the men, and began surveillance of the east entrance doors. The duo emerged with merchandise in hand, which Kohl’s loss prevention officers verified they did not pay for. A waiting officer attempted to detain the men. A 28-year-old Minneapolis man dropped to the ground, but the Annandale man dropped his merchandise and ran toward the fence separating the Southtown Shopping Center lot from Interstate 494, Utecht explained.
The Annandale suspect ran through freeway traffic, only to reach the fencing on the north side of the freeway that separates the interstate from the Best Buy campus in Richfield. Officers responding to the incident were there to apprehend the man, Utecht said.
The man had fled with $618 worth of merchandise, and was booked on suspicion of theft, fleeing a police officer, illegally accessing the freeway and giving a false name to a police officer. He also had several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.
His accomplice dropped to the ground when initially confronted by an officer, but then got up and dashed toward a Ford Fusion parked in the Kohl’s lot. The officer was able to grab him, however, before he could attempt to enter the vehicle and drive off, resulting in his arrest, Utecht noted.
The Minneapolis man, who fled Kohl’s with $472 worth of merchandise, was booked on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer and narcotics possession. The man had the key to the Ford Fusion in his possession at the time of his arrest, and its license plate did not match the vehicle identification number for the Fusion. It turned out the vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis, Utecht said.
The suspect also had suspected narcotics in his possession, and the Fusion had drug paraphernalia, power tools, clothing, a car jack and a license plate from a fleet vehicle inside of it, Utecht added.
Unresolved anger
A 35-year-old Hopkins woman was angry enough to return to the Bloomington gas station where she had been told she was unwelcome, and ended up under arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault.
It was unclear why the woman was upset, but she was angry enough to throw items at a 54-year-old Bloomington woman working at Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 7920 France Ave., at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sept. 25, Utecht said.
The woman, who had been cited for trespassing minutes earlier when officers were called to the store due to her loud and disorderly behavior, had returned. She threw a can and bottle of soda at the store clerk, as well as a piece of firewood that was for sale outside the entrance, after exiting the convenience store, Utecht noted.
When officers returned to the gas station, a witness outside the store pointed officers to a vehicle parked in the nearby Perkins parking lot. There was a vehicle parked in an abnormal fashion in the lot, and as an officer attempted to approach it in a squad car, the vehicle began to drive off. But the driver complied with a traffic stop, and the woman in the backseat matched the description of the woman at the gas station, resulting in her arrest, Utecht explained.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
