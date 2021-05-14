It wasn’t the unpaid bill at a Bloomington hotel that resulted in a 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man’s arrest.
The suspect was arrested, in part, for burglarizing the room, causing more than $1,000 damage.
Police officers were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave. S., at approximately 7 p.m. April 30, following a report that the suspect had threatened other guests of the hotel, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
A 64-year-old woman and her 60-year-old brother were staying at the hotel that evening and walking down a hallway toward their room when the suspect approached them from behind. He grabbed the woman’s arm and advised her not to call the police. He reportedly pushed the woman up against the wall and reiterated that she should not call the police, Bitney explained.
The siblings had noticed the man had been inside a hotel room. After the confrontation, the brother called the police to report their confrontation with the suspect, and pointed officers to the room where the incident took place. Officers found the suspect in the room, which the suspect had been locked out of, Bitney noted.
A hotel employee reported that the suspect had been staying at the hotel for a few days, and had an unpaid bill. He was told he needed to pay the bill to continue staying, but he would not do so. The hotel then changed the coding for his room lock, preventing him from re-entering it. When he was unable to access the room by its door, he broke the window to gain entry, Bitney explained.
Damaged items in the room included a toilet, television and mirror, he noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree property damage and fifth-degree assault.
Hungry customer
A Bloomington restaurant’s manager was struck by a fleeing vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot after she attempted to confront the driver about a reported theft.
Police officers were dispatched to Green Mill, 1201 W. 94th St., at approximately 7:15 p.m. April 30. The perpetrator had picked up a to-go order from the restaurant, and unbeknown to employees, reportedly helped himself to food and cash, Bitney said.
The perpetrator arrived prior to his order being ready. While waiting for the order, he allegedly walked into a private party room and helped himself to food from a buffet. Before receiving his order, a witness watched the man take cash from a tip jar near the cash register, Bitney explained.
The witness reported the activity to the restaurant’s manager when the perpetrator left. The woman went outside to confront the man in the parking lot, telling him to return the cash he had taken, or she would call the police. The man told her to make the call as he entered his vehicle. He backed out at a slow speed and hit the woman, who was standing behind the parked vehicle, according to Bitney.
Another employee had exited the restaurant to assist the manager, but was not near her when the car backed into her. As the man drove away, he accelerated quickly, seemingly toward the second employee, Bitney noted.
The manager was not injured during the incident. Customers inside the restaurant gave similar reports about the perpetrator, Bitney added.
Hotel room robbery
A 37-year-old man said he was robbed in a Bloomington hotel room.
The victim was staying at Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., and reported the incident shortly after midnight May 2. He said that was walking through the hallway when he was approached by a man he recognized from the hotel.
The man asked the victim if he had a cigarette, and the victim offered to give him one. He didn’t have cigarettes with him, however, so the men went back to the victim’s hotel room, Bitney said.
As they were entering the room, the victim was pushed from behind by a man he didn’t know or recognize. That man had a gun, and he demanded the victim’s possessions.
The victim attempted to stall the perpetrator by asking what he was looking for. As the perpetrator was searching the room, the victim exited the room and ran for help, Bitney explained.
Police officers responding to the report checked the victim’s room and found it unoccupied. The victim reported shoes and two cellphones were missing from the room. The officers did not locate anyone matching the perpetrator’s description or speak with the man who had asked for a cigarette, Bitney noted.
