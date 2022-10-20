A fire in a third-floor Bloomington hotel room was set by a 43-year-old Burnsville man, investigators determined, and resulted in the man’s arrest on suspicion of arson.

Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 7 in response to a fire report from a front desk employee. There was smoke on the building’s third floor, but it was unclear where it was coming from. Upon determining the fire was coming from room 311, firefighters found that a mattress inside an empty room was on fire, and the smoke detector and sprinkler in the room had been covered up, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments