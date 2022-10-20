A fire in a third-floor Bloomington hotel room was set by a 43-year-old Burnsville man, investigators determined, and resulted in the man’s arrest on suspicion of arson.
Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 7 in response to a fire report from a front desk employee. There was smoke on the building’s third floor, but it was unclear where it was coming from. Upon determining the fire was coming from room 311, firefighters found that a mattress inside an empty room was on fire, and the smoke detector and sprinkler in the room had been covered up, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Occupants of the hotel were evacuated during the incident, although the suspect was found inside his room. He told the police he didn’t think he had to evacuate the building because the fire had been extinguished, Utecht noted.
The man had checked into room 311 on Oct. 4, but switched rooms on Oct. 6 after complaining about the room. He was the last occupant of the room prior to the fire, and motion-detecting surveillance video of the hallway showed him leaving the room shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 7, and again walking past the room just before 4 a.m., Utecht explained.
The suspect did not give a statement following his arrest, which followed an earlier encounter with a police officer, Utecht noted.
The suspect was stopped for not having working brake lights at approximately 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue. He had odd responses to questions asked by the officer, but there was no indication he had narcotics in his vehicle. After being released from the traffic stop, the officer followed the suspect to Super 8, where he parked the vehicle, Utecht said.
Robbery
A 70-year-old Bloomington man walking along a nature trail during the evening of Oct. 6 was robbed by a man with a handgun.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. as the victim was walking on a path north of Normandale Community College. The man heard what he thought was a deer, but when he went to look for the source of the noise, a man emerged from the trees and pushed the victim down to the ground. As the victim tried to get up, the perpetrator pulled out a gun, Utecht said.
The perpetrator demanded the man’s cellphone and cash, but the victim didn’t have cash in his wallet. He handed over his phone and wallet, and the perpetrator took a credit card from the wallet before tossing it into the woods. He then told the victim to look down, or he would shoot him, before fleeing the area, Utecht explained.
Indecent exposure
A 28-year-old man who appeared to be homeless was arrested near Mall of America after a report that he was lying naked on the pedestrian bridge over Killebrew Drive.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 6 after mall security officers reported observing through surveillance cameras that the man was lying naked on a blanket. When officers arrived, they spotted the man, now wearing pants, as he was getting on a bike in the skyway, Utecht said.
Inside the skyway the officers yelled at him to stop as he was at the other end of the skyway. He looked back, but continued on into the adjoining Radisson Blu hotel. He exited the hotel and tried to pedal away on the mall’s ring road, but another officer intercepted him, resulting in his arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure and fleeing a police officer, Utecht explained.
When questioned about his activities in the skyway, the suspect said he was trying to have a good time, Utecht added.
Unwelcome guests
A 71-year-old Bloomington woman’s daughter and son-in-law did not handle rejection well, and ended up being arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of 10th Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 after the victim called to report that her 37-year-old daughter and 49-year-old son-in-law were inside her home. The victim said she had just returned home and could see a light on in a bedroom, and her daughter’s vehicle was parked in the garage, Utecht said.
The house had a broken egress window, and the duo slammed a door closed when they saw the victim had returned to her home, Utecht noted.
Officers at the scene could see the suspects walking around inside the house with a flashlight, and instructed the duo to open the door and exit the home. The suspects did not comply, however, forcing officers to enter the house through the front door and arrest the suspects, Utecht explained.
The victim said her daughter and son-in-law had arrived the previous day and were told they were not welcome to stay, but they declined to leave. The victim slept in her basement that night and did not push the issue, as she was concerned about her son-in-law’s violent past. She told the duo to leave the next day and not come back. They did leave, but returned later, saying they forgot to take items with them, according to Utecht.
The victim said she had put their items in the garage, and told them again they weren’t allowed in her home, for which they did not have a key, Utecht noted.
