Years of watching his predecessor should have adequately prepared Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse to deliver his first state of the city address.
Often filled with facts and figures about city initiatives and commercial development, the 2020 address turned into a “state of the community” presentation, available only through online streaming. Busse was the first of several speakers to discuss the community response to the coronavirus pandemic during the March 24 presentation inside the city council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
“I never expected that in my first three months as mayor that I’d be dealing with a global pandemic,” Busse said during his closing remarks. “But here we are.”
Approximately two weeks prior to the state of the community discussion, the state of the city address was ready to go, according to Busse. “Obviously. the world has changed dramatically in the past two weeks,” he said.
That made the time set aside for a state of the city address better spent providing a real-time update on many facets of the community, he explained.
“I want to stress the importance of listening to experts and trusting the recommendations that are being set and based on factual information,” Busse said. “The decisions being made at Bloomington city hall are based on a solid set of facts and recommendations set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.”
Which city services remain available, and how to disseminate them, is a constant discussion among city officials and their community partners. “Our city staff is adjusting as necessary to meet Bloomington-specific needs,” Busse noted.
He thanked several groups for their work during the pandemic, such as health care workers and other businesses where employees are reporting to their jobs during the pandemic, such as warehouse workers, truck drivers and store clerks who are stocking shelves. Many city employees, such as police officers, firefighters and public works employees, cannot work at home either, he noted.
Busse has stressed alignment of goals, strategies and resources throughout the city since his election as mayor in November. “Sometimes a crisis helps to push talk into the realm of action, and I see that opportunity here. My hope is that this is more than just a one-time thing and rather is the start of a deliberate and purposeful alignment among Bloomington community partners,” he said.
Nick Kelley, the city’s assistant public health administrator, provided an overview of the pandemic, which is in its beginning stages. “We’re going to be dealing with this for a while,” he said.
He was optimistic about efforts to reduce its impact through the state’s aggressive actions, which will reduce the impact on the health care system, he explained. “When you need health care, you can get access to it,” he said.
“Most cases of COVID-19 are mild,” he noted, stressing the projection that between 40% and 80% of Minnesota residents will get sick. He said that if you wouldn’t normally go to the doctor in October for an influenza-like illness, you shouldn’t need to go to the doctor for COVID-19, but should call your health care provider if you have any concerns or the symptoms change. Anyone with respiratory symptoms should stay home, he added. “You need to be protecting the community.”
Fire Chief Ulie Seal, who serves as the city’s emergency manager, discussed how the pandemic differs from a traditional disaster.
With no buildings or infrastructure damaged, no trees down and no flood water to divert, the public safety response will have a greater level of complexity when illness stresses the health care system, which is experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment, Seal said.
Following best practices during the pandemic is important to minimizing the stress, he noted.
In the meantime, the city’s emergency response services remain available, and city staff members meet daily to assess the changing conditions, Seal added.
“The city is doing what it can, right now, to respond to this pandemic emergency,” he said.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge discussed how city services were being dispensed as the pandemic evolves, noting that many city services remain available despite Civic Plaza being closed to the public as of March 20.
Assistance with city services is often available through either the city’s website or by calling Civic Plaza. “You will have city staff available to you,” he said.
Rick Kaufman, the executive director of community relations and emergency management for Bloomington Public Schools, spoke about the school district’s plan for distance learning. “We do anticipate and are prepared for an extension of the current state-required school closures,” he said.
The district had at-home learning experiences planned, beginning March 30, and Kaufman credited a safety and technology referendum passed in 2013 for allowing the district to provide one-to-one devices and other technology tools for students, transforming how students learn.
Kaufman said the district encourages students to work at a pace that is best for their family. “We understand these plans do not cover all of our content areas,” he said.
The district’s teachers and support staff will share additional resources through the district’s website and direct family communication, and will be available daily for families. Social workers will also be available, and the district has a crisis support line families and students may call, he noted.
The district is providing grab-and-go meals at three of its schools and will continue to do so as long as schools are closed, with consideration for expanding meal distribution with targeted deliveries, according to Kaufman. Child care is also available for parents working in health care, he added.
“This is an opportunity for innovation,” Kaufman said, asking for patience and understanding as the district ventures into districtwide distance learning for the first time.
“We must continue to be united and support each other,” he said.
“While we may never know if we overreacted or did too much, we will know if we underreacted or did too little.”
Normandale Community College President Joyce Ester said that the Bloomington school has similarly prepared for online delivery of its courses. She also discussed accommodations for students who have faced day-to-day challenges prior to the pandemic.
A 2018 survey showed that 36% of students had faced food insecurity during their past 30 days, and 48% of students had lacked stable housing in the previous year, with 19% being homeless during the past year, according to Ester.
The college’s computer labs and library were to remain open for student access, as well as the Campus Cupboard, which provides food and hygiene products to students in need, Ester noted.
With approximately 1,200 students scheduled to graduate this spring, the May 18 commencement ceremony has been canceled, Ester said. “We are going to find a way to celebrate your success.”
Outreach organizations
Representatives of some Bloomington community service organizations also spoke during the address.
“I am confident that the abundance, the generosity and the compassion within our community will be able to meet the increased need of our neighbors in this current crisis,” said Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People CEO Joe McDonald.
With VEAP serving as the primary source of food and housing support to those who need assistance, access to those supports will be critical during the pandemic, McDonald said. “We will continue to provide our programs, they’re just going to look different for a little while,” he noted.
VEAP has implemented drive-up distribution for its food pantry, and McDonald expects the demand to increase during the pandemic. In 2019, VEAP distributed 4.3 million pounds of food, 600,000 more than any other year in its 47-year history, he explained.
Support for VEAP’s programs will be important as the demand increases, be it donations to the pantry or volunteer assistance within it. “$100 can provide meals for a week for 30 people,” he said.
Nicole Mills, the executive director of Oasis for Youth, which serves youth ages 16-24 facing homelessness and housing instability in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield, said that the organization served 441 people last year through its programs and expects long-term impacts for youth who count on retail and service industry jobs.
Those who still have a job will face greater challenges due to reduced public transportation availability, she added.
“I believe we are just at the beginning of understanding the impacts of this pandemic on our youth and on our seniors,” she said.
The pandemic has changed the organization’s service delivery. Oasis for Youth is offering its services by appointment on a one-to-one basis rather than being open for area residents to stop by at their convenience. And members of the organization are making time to deliver food and hygiene products to those in need, she explained.
Meg Schnabel, the executive director of Cornerstone noted that the Bloomington-based organization serves and responds to the needs of anyone who has experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking or crime and has a 24-hour crisis line. “We’re available, and we are ready to support you,” she said.
Busse closed by reciting a Winston Churchill quote. “When you’re going through hell, keep going.”
During a difficult time for all, “That’s what we have to do right now.”
Bloomington has COVID-19 resources and information available online at blm.mn/covid-ph.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.