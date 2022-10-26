The Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame returned to honor the 2022 class in addition to several other deserving members of the community

Bloomington honored its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 along with other community members for their contributions during an Oct. 13 celebration banquet at the Bloomington Event Center (Knights of Columbus).

Bob Carr
Buy Now

Longtime Bloomington Ice Garden manager Bob Carr was inducted into the Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame during the Class of 2022 ceremony at Bloomington Event Center on Oct. 13.
Todd Walsh
Buy Now

Todd Walsh was honored by Bloomington Public Schools and Kennedy High School Service Award for his over three decades of service to education including the last 24 years as head swimming and diving coach for the boys’ and girls’ programs at Kennedy.
Pete Skophammer
Buy Now

Pete Skophammer was honored as part of the Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame during an Oct. 13 ceremony at the Bloomington Event Center.
Jeff Janis
Buy Now

Jeff Janis served was master of ceremonies during the Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 13.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments