The Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame returned to honor the 2022 class in addition to several other deserving members of the community
Bloomington honored its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 along with other community members for their contributions during an Oct. 13 celebration banquet at the Bloomington Event Center (Knights of Columbus).
Jeff Jarnis served as the master of ceremonies for the evening in which the five Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame members were inducted including Bernadette Bowden, Bob Carr, Dennis May, Pete Skophammer and David Swenson.
Bloomington Athletic Association recognized contributions made by Mark Borchardt over the years with the Special Service Award for his dedication to growing softball and slowpitch softball through South Metro Slowpitch through coaching and directing over 25 years, not consecutive.
Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools each recognized one member of the community for their longtime service to the school and its community including Kennedy head girls’ and boys’ swimming and diving coach Todd Walsh while Jefferson recognized John Hirsch.
Todd Walsh
Over the last 34 years of coaching, Walsh is in his 23rd as head coach of the Kennedy swimming and diving programs for both girls and boys.
A middle school physical education/health teacher, Walsh serves key roles with the state swim coaches association and organized Metro West Conference dual meet results and end-of-year awards when the Eagles were part of the conference.
Over the 44 combined swimming seasons (girls compete in the fall and boys in the winter), Walsh has coached nearly 400 students and goes well beyond coaching the students in the pool.
Kennedy Activities Director Jon Anderson nominated Walsh for the award, noting Walsh, “is every (activities director’s) dream. His communication skills are the best and he is everything we want in a coach. He is such a professional in everything he does.”
Anderson added: “There is a saying about the way educators measure their success by the number of lives touched. After each season I send out participation surveys to each family for our teams and there are always so many glowing remarks about Todd, just families raving about what he does for so many families. I just hope he doesn’t retire anytime soon so he can coach my 4-year-old daughter.”
Jim Hirsch
Hirsch is a staple in the greater soccer community serving as an official from youth levels up to NCAA for 47 years. Owner of Mr. H’s Soccer World from 1988-99, Hirsch has been responsible for scheduling officials in what has become an increasingly difficult task with the ongoing shortage of qualified referees.
Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg nominated Hirsch for the award based on his determination to make sure as many games as possible are covered by officials.
“Without officials, we can’t have games and the work he puts in, we owe him a debt of gratitude,” Nyberg said.
The City of Bloomington Parks, Arts and Recreation Award of Excellence recognized Jay Ludwig.
Hall of Famers
Bowden’s contributions run the gamut of what it means to be a volunteer in youth sports from her time as a team manager with the Kennedy Squirts-level boys’ hockey program to serving as the association treasurer. Warren Christopherson introduced the crowd to Bowden who helped organize the successful push to get Rink 3 built at Bloomington Ice Gardens in the early 1990s.
Another passion in her life has been training and showing dogs, cocker spaniels in particular as a national award-winning trainer.
About the honor, Bowden admitted it takes a lot of resources to help associations run as smoothly as possible and everyone plays a role.
“If you have abilities, step up,” she said of the simple message to get involved. Bowden has a business background which helped in her role with the association finances in addition to her crafting skills.”
• Carr was introduced to the crowd by a longtime co-worker at Bloomington Ice Garden and friend Renee Gelecinskyj who summarized Carr’s 47 years spent working at BIG and Dwan Golf Course and as a BAA volunteer as an impact player. “Someone who can change the outcome of the game or motivate everyone to do their best,” she began his introduction.
Earlier in his career, Carr served as the athletic trainer for many hockey organizations including the New York Rangers organization, the Minneapolis Gold Diggers women’s hockey club and Buck’s Unpainted Furniture amateur men’s league national team.
Carr thanked former Bloomington Ice Garden managers Andy Balgalvis and May for their allowing him to work at the arena and for what turned out to be lifelong friendships.
In addition to his BIG duties, Carr coached and became a member of the BAA Board helping organize and run the softball program over two decades before finally retiring after the 2016 softball season.
May’s family posthumously accepted his induction into the Hall of Fame, noting how he was more than the first arena manager for Bloomington Ice Gardens but was an ambassador for hockey and Bloomington during his 36-year career. He served as manager from 1970-2006 and was in charge of organizing rink reservations, scheduling dry floor rentals and helping the arena operate as smoothly as possible.
After the ice was removed at the end of the winter season, the floor would serve as a great venue for various events like dog shows and car shows. Toro Company even rented out the space to test out new snowblowers on occasion.
He would help accommodate NHL and international hockey teams looking for open ice to practice at while the Met Center was being used from the 70s through the early 90s. May helped bring the inaugural WCHA Women’s Championship tournament to BIG in 2000 as Minnesota-Duluth won the regular season and conference title.
BIG hosted USSR team practices in 1974 and Team USA ahead of the 1980 and 1984 Olympic games. The arena has hosted world figure skating championships in the past along with numerous local, state, regional and national skating events over the decades.
May was part of the planning committee for Rink 2 in 1975, helped introduce electric Zambonis to BIG and proudly had four Stanley Cup winners grow up skating at the arena including Don Jackson, Tom Kurvers, Tom Chorsky and Mark Parish.
• Skophammer was introduced by Dave Weinberger who got to know the Skophammer family through coaching youth hockey but Skophammer’s involvement in Bloomington sports goes a lot deeper to include lacrosse and baseball associations. He also served on the board of directors in various roles over the last two decades.
“Pete made our job as coaches so much easier,” Weinberger said. “He’s the perfect parent coaches love to have as part of their team.”
Skophammer began a brief reflection on how unique Bloomington is, “as the biggest small town in Minnesota because we understand that sports are the glue that holds together a community,” he said. “Other cities have great programs but the cocktail of different elements that come together in Bloomington is what makes our community unique. You can’t run to Cub Foods without running into someone you know,” he said. Skophammer began his volunteering in youth sports in B.A.A. before moving along as his children grew up through the traveling baseball years and eventually high school.
• Swenson was introduced to the crowd by Christopherson who noted Swenson coached youth hockey (1991-2000), BAA football (1992-94) and baseball at various levels over the years in addition to organizing and playing in adult softball leagues for 14 years among other volunteer opportunities throughout the community over the years.
“I’m just honored and blessed to be with this group,” Swenson said, noting every time he sees the Bloomington Ice Garden the first thing that comes to mind is May, the longtime arena manager.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.