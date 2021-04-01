It was light on the numbers of years past, but Bloomington’s annual State of the City address still worked in plenty of facts and figures in outlining stories of the past year, many directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Tim Busse’s second-annual address was sans a live audience, and deviated from the template that had become familiar under his predecessor, as was the case last year.
The 2020 State of the City address featured a parade of guests speaking about how their organization was positioned to address the uncertainty of the pandemic, which was in its infancy. The 2021 address featured highlights of how the city and the community has responded to the pandemic a year later.
“A Year Like No Other: Stories of Hope, Challenges and Resilience” provided a 42-minute roundup of a year that, for some, was difficult, if not unbearable, according to Busse. The opening moments of the March 24 presentation included a moment of silence for the 146 residents who died as a result of COVID-19 by early March.
Busse’s first year as mayor began with his excitement for introducing new ideas and goals for the city, he recalled. He looked at his mayoral tenure as “a fresh start to moving this community forward.” The economy was strong, business was booming and unemployment was low when he took his oath of office in January 2020. That changed quickly. “Three months in, the pandemic hit,” he noted.
“Bloomington comes together in a time of crisis,” Busse said. Many of the stories throughout the address showcased how residents, businesses, city employees and community organizations have supported each other during the past year.
The losses within the community have been major. With Mall of America, the city’s 47 hotels, restaurants and many other businesses experiencing significant financial hardships as a result of the pandemic and the emergency declarations that came with it, the city also experienced a financial setback. In 2020, the city lost $6 million in general fund revenue due to a substantial decrease in hospitality tax revenue. In 2021, the city is projecting a $4.3 million loss of such revenue, Busse explained.
Beyond the city’s financial setbacks, Busse noted that Bloomington Public Schools has continued to educate its students while dealing with distance learning during much of the pandemic. Additionally, community events that bring people together, from Summer Fete and Heritage Days to the city’s municipal pool and gatherings with family and friends, were lost during the past year, he reminded his audience.
Room for accomplishment
The city went without many things during the past year, but “we have a lot to be proud of,” Busse noted.
Video highlights of the city’s accomplishments from the past year included activities coordinated by the city’s public health division in response to the pandemic, from a COVID-19 testing site conducted at Bloomington Kennedy High School to COVID-19 contract tracing calls made by public health employees and meal distributions to students and their families through the school district.
“We control our own destiny in this pandemic,” said Nick Kelley, the city’s acting public health administrator.
Anticipating millions of dollars in lost tax revenue at the onset of the pandemic, the city enlisted residents to help advise the council on how to address how the city’s services would be prioritized and financed. “We wanted to limit the financial impact to taxpayers during very difficult times while maintaining essential city services,” Busse said.
The end result was a 2.75% property tax levy increase, the lowest the City Council has approved in a decade, he noted.
The city is attempting to hold the line on spending at a time when the demands upon community service organizations are greater than ever. Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, the Bloomington-based organization that provides a variety of services to residents of the city, saw a substantial increase in its requests for assistance since the pandemic began, according to Busse.
VEAP, which serves residents of Edina, Richfield and a portion of Minneapolis, provided $150,000 in rental assistance during 2019. Last year the organization facilitated $3.5 million in housing relief. And approximately 8,800 households sought assistance from VEAP’s food programs in 2020, which benefited approximately 26,000 individuals, Busse explained.
VEAP helped families in Bloomington, and the Small Business Emergency Loan program, funded through the federal CARES Act, provided $1.3 million to assist local businesses negatively affected by the pandemic, Busse added.
There were many examples of residents helping out their neighbors during the past year, and Busse highlighted one group, members of Cedar Valley Church, which donated $87,500 to the city that was used to relieve the utility bills of more than 200 families.
City services pivot
The address also illustrated how the city has found ways to provide services to the community in the absence of its regular programs.
Creekside Community Center, which provides space for many senior-oriented programs within the city, has been closed for the past year, leaving few outlets for the senior community. The city, which organizes many senior programs, has held monthly drive-through events where food and other supplies have been distributed, with many volunteers greeting those winding their way through the community center parking lot.
With many city recreation programs on hiatus, Project P.L.A.Y. aimed to provide leisure activities for youth in outdoor settings or at home.
The city continued working on tasks unrelated to the pandemic. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer was a crisis within a crisis, Busse said. The city has been working for several year on advancing equity and inclusion, and he addressed that in remarks delivered on June 1, days after Floyd’s death.
Our systems and structures of government and society are not serving all people equally or equitably, he said. “I will not let this moment pass like so many moments have passed before,” he added. “We need to own the responsibility as a community.”
The city continued and completed improvements to its facilities despite the pandemic, including upgrades to Bloomington Ice Garden, replacement of Fire Station No. 3 and improvements at Dred Scott Playfield.
Commercial development brought approximately $220 million in new construction during the past year, including nearly 500 new hotel rooms and more than 1,500 multi-family housing units, the most in 30 years, according to Busse.
After presenting several 2021 priorities, including community-based strategic planning and renewing aging commercial nodes across the city, Busse expressed optimism for the coming year. “We have much to look forward to,” he said. “I have hope for a better year and a bright future.”
The video presentation is available online at tr.im/sc2021.
