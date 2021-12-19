Injuries create opportunities for others early on
Bloomington opened the 2021-22 home gymnastics schedule facing five-time defending Metro West Conference Champion Chaska/Chanhassen Dec. 14.
Bloomington High School gymnastics (a cooperative between Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools, hosted by Jefferson) saw a nearly 4-point improvement from the Dec. 4 Simley Invite finish (117.900) in a 128.600-121.325 loss to Chaska/Chan.
Against the StormHawks, Bloomington’s Violet Gilbertson placed third in the all-around with a 30.775 score, competing in the four apparatus. Her best score came on the vault where she landed an 8.250 to place fourth. She was fourth on the floor exercise (8.150), fifth on beam (7.650) and eighth on bars (6.725).
Maddy Bryan won the floor routine with an 8.500 to with seventh on the vault (8.125) and ninth on the bars (6.500).
Captain Sneezy Medvedovski was sixth on the floor (7.925), seventh on the bars (6.750) and ninth on the beam (6.650).
Renee Peacha was fourth on the vault (8.300)
Ava Bican was sixth on the beam (7.825) and eighth on the vault (8.050).
Coach Matt Norris noted how they’ve relied on unexpected gymnasts filling vital roles due to injuries early into the season.
“We have a smaller team than normal but we are making the best of it and working harder to get better every day and compete hard,” coach Matt Norris said as he enters his seventh season as head coach and eighth in the program.
Two gymnasts are back with state meet experience for Bloomington, including Daniele Machacek and Gracelyn Roy to join captains junior Anna Mattsson and junior Sneezy Medvedovski.
Look for Alorah Czeskleba to make an impact on the varsity roster this season as the squad returns to a more typical routine and schedule without the COVID-19 protocols in place, which barred spectators and compressed the schedule last season.
Bloomington opened the season at the 23rd Annual Simley Gymnastics Invite Dec. 4 with the host Spartans winning the title with 126.800 points ahead of runner-up St. Anthony (126.400) and third-place Two Rivers (126.100). Fifth-place North St. Paul scored 89.300 points, almost 38 points behind the Jaguars.
Medvedovski led the Jaguars in the All-Around (29.400) with scores on vault (7.600), bars (6.200), beam (7.500) and floor (8.100). Gilbertson scored a 28.600 in the All-Around including scores on vault (8.050), bars (6.800), beam (6.300) and floor (7.450). Peacha scored a 27.100 in the all-around, including scores vault (8.400), bars (5.500), beam (6.200) and floor (7.500). Maya Engeholm also competed in the All-Around scoring 26.850 points with scores on vault (7.900), bars (5.500), beam (6.000) and floor (7.450).
The section and conference makeup will look a bit different with the section additions of Minnetonka and Mankato East and Metro West Conference additions of New Prague, Waconia and Orono.
Norris believes New Prague’s move to the conference will have a big impact on the standings and without Lakeville in Section 2AA, the opportunity is there to qualify even more Jaguar gymnasts to the state meet.
Section 2AA includes Mankato East, New Prague, Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Waconia, Minnetonka and Chaska/Chanhassen.
Bloomington hosted Richfield Dec. 21 and returns to Metro West competition against Orono Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a 6 p.m. start in the gymnastics room at Jefferson High School. Remaining home meets include Jan. 11 against Park and Jan. 25 against Waconia.
Section finals will be Feb. 11 at Chanhassen High School with the state meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium Feb. 18-19.
