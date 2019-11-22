State vaulter is back for sophomore season
In gymnastics, staying upright and healthy can be tricky while trying to land on two feet over and over again.
The sprains and strains evolve over the season while gymnasts work to perfect a dismount or try to add tenths of a point to bring the score up another notch.
At Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy for his fourth season and 17th overall coaching, Matt Norris anticipates the squad to be strong on the floor and vault while staying healthy all the way through the season.
As far as expectations, he’s learned that those should be set and reset every day, “to get better and change our best everyday,” he said.
The Jaguars come into the season off a runner-up finish in the Metro West Conference to Chaska/Chanhassen while sending Daniele Machacek to state on the vault. She scored a 9.2750 to place 37th among the 48 gymnasts.
Captains this season include senior Sabrina Neurock and juniors Liz Joyce and Alyssa Jahr.
Mia Schafer is back as another senior to offer experienced leadership, along with the two juniors (Joyce and Jahr) and sophomores Machacek and Izzy Chavira. Look for freshmen Ava Bican and Gracie Roy to make an impact on the lineup.
With a smaller roster, Norris said it is even more important to stay healthy and to get the best effort each time they compete to maximize the points.
“We will need full effort from everyone to make us go as far as we can,” Norris said.
The season begins Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Simley Invitational starting at 10 a.m.
The Jaguars home opener at Jefferson High School will be a big one against Chaska/Chan starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The other home meets include Jan. 7 against Edina, Jan. 14 against Breck, Jan. 21 against Richfield and Feb. 6 against Woodbury. All meets begin at 6 p.m.
Sections will be Friday, Feb. 14 at Lakeville North High School.
