When Jesse Pugh was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, a warden wasn’t necessarily the career he dreamed of. Although, he didn’t shy too far – becoming a police officer was the direction where he was headed.

The Bloomington Jefferson High School graduate attended Southwest State University, Marshall for its criminal justice program. But with no emphasis in policing, he had a hard time finding a job.

Bloomington Jefferson graduate Jesse Pugh

Bloomington Jefferson graduate Jesse Pugh speaks during his May 24 swearing-in ceremony as warden of the Minnesota Correctional Facility – Rush City. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments