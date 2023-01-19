With signs of progress toward reviving their organization, representatives of Artistry received a $250,000 grant from Bloomington to continue resurrecting its arts programming.
The grant, approved unanimously by the Bloomington City Council at its Jan. 9 meeting, is aimed at helping the organization return to prominence this year after major financial debt surprised many representatives of the organization last fall and brought its activities to a halt.
The new grant follows $150,000 the city gave Artistry in September, soon after the organization’s financial peril came to light, and a $750,000 loan request the city rejected in October.
Under the terms of the grant, the city will cease its annual $50,000 Supplemental Cultural Arts Grant to the organization, and will not have representation on Artistry’s board of directors. Artistry will remain eligible to apply for an annual Cultural Arts Grant, a competitive grant that supports arts organizations serving the city.
Artistry’s goals moving forward, according to its leadership, is to provide at least four theater productions per year and coordinate visual arts programs within the Bloomington Center for the Arts theater and gallery space, across the hall from the Bloomington City Council chambers. The organization will also continue to provide educational programming.
Artistry representatives outlined their efforts to resurrect and rebuild the organization.
“We thank you for the feedback, the support and even the difficult questions. It has been these conversions that we have used to navigate how we will move forward in the future and how we will best serve you,” said Allyson Richert, Artistry’s co-artistic director. “Your patience and your support is what has been driving us and keeping this organization alive, and ensure its future.”
Artistry representatives cited mismanagement by its former executive director, who resigned in September when the organization’s debt and unpaid bills came to light after months without financial reporting to its board of directors. The reporting delay was attributed to changes in its accounting services, which occurred twice in 2022 due to a retirement and a death.
When the board received a financial update in early September, the organization was approximately $600,000 in debt. With outstanding bills to be paid, its operations ceased.
Kelli Foster Warder, Artistry’s acting executive director, detailed changes that have taken place within the organization in the months since its programming came to a halt.
Artistry’s payroll had supported 15 full-time equivalent salaries. Reductions in staffing have reduced operations to four full-time employees and her work as the acting director, she explained.
Artistry’s work was supported by a budget of approximately $2.3 million. Warder said the organization is eying a budget of $1.5 million to sustain its operations and provide a less ambitious programming schedule moving forward.
The reorganization process has been assisted by Propel Nonprofits, a Minneapolis-based organization that provides services and support to nonprofit agencies. Propel is helping Artistry secure organizational support from a variety of resources, such as foundations, and many of those conversations have been encouraging, according to Warder. Those grant opportunities are pending applications, which are contingent upon Artistry’s survival as it works to resolve its debt and resurrect its delayed stage performance schedule, Warder explained.
Councilmember Lona Dallessandro asked how much outstanding debt Artistry had. Warder estimated the total at $300,000 or less. Since Artistry’s halt last fall, the organization has paid or negotiated debt retirement for more than 50% of its liabilities under Artistry’s past leadership, she noted.
Moving forward, the organization would no longer provide box office services for other Bloomington-based arts organizations that have relied upon Artistry for the service. The city is providing ticketing services for those organizations using a Bloomington Ice Garden software system, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge noted.
Mayor Tim Busse has opposed the city’s past support of Artistry. While supportive of the organization’s work, the lack of a business plan or critical analysis of its operations has kept him from supporting the previous grant and the subsequent loan request. He opposed the latter in part because the city isn’t intended to serve as a bank for community organizations, he noted.
The current grant, however, was appropriate, he said, recognizing that Artistry has engaged in strategic planning in the months since halting its productions. The organization is in a better place and a stronger position, he said.
Councilmembers Dwayne Lowman and Jenna Carter, who also expressed an unwillingness to serve as Artistry’s loan provider, likewise found encouragement in the progress Artistry has made in recent weeks. Lowman called Artistry an important institution to the city, as well as an economic driver, and feared that the grant request may be the last option the city has to support Artistry in its current form.
