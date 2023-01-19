With signs of progress toward reviving their organization, representatives of Artistry received a $250,000 grant from Bloomington to continue resurrecting its arts programming.

The grant, approved unanimously by the Bloomington City Council at its Jan. 9 meeting, is aimed at helping the organization return to prominence this year after major financial debt surprised many representatives of the organization last fall and brought its activities to a halt.

