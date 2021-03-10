Augustana senior earns accolades

March Madness began in late February for the Northern Sun Conference with multiple ties to the area including Augustana senior Tyler Riemersma and Northern State’s Ellie Gess.

Riemersma, a 6-foot-8 senior at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was a preseason all-conference selection, averaged a double-double over 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. 

He had seven double-doubles with a season-high 20 points against Upper Iowa on Jan. 29 and grabbed an NSIC-high 22 rebounds in the regular-season finale against Wayne State Feb. 21.

The season came to a close in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals with an 87-84 overtime loss to No. 8 Northern State in Sioux Falls.

Riemersma hit a jumper with .7 of a second on the clock to force overtime. Northern State’s Matt Todd was fouled on the game’s final possession of overtime. He made the first two free throws before intentionally missing the third. Riemersma grabbed the miss, stepped behind the 3-point line, and took a shot as it bounced off the rim to end the contest.

Riemersma led the Vikings with 25 points making 11 shots from the field plus two free throws in 37 minutes.

Northern State went on to win its fourth straight NSIC Tournament to earn the No. 1 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Division II tournament.

Gess wraps up collegiate career

Jefferson’s all-time leader for 3-pointers made and second on the all-time scoring list, Northern State’s Ellie Gess started and scored eight points in a 63-62 win at Minnesota State Moorhead Feb. 20 to end the season. The Wolves finished 5-9 overall and in the NSIC. Gess had a season-high 12 points in a 67-64 loss at Minnesota Duluth playing 36 minutes, one minute off her season-high. She was 4-of-6 on 3-pointers and added five assists which was another season-best mark. 

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.

