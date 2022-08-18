Two suspects accused of stealing credit cards from a Bloomington fitness center were efficient in executing their plan, but the quick response to their reported theft sent them to jail before they could get out of town.
Police officers were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 10590 France Ave., at approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in response to a theft report, which snowballed into multiple reports. A 27-year-old Burnsville woman had discovered that her purse and backpack were missing from a locker, along with their contents, including a wallet with debit and credit cards, car keys and medication, said Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
As an officer was taking the woman’s report, two 16-year-old Eden Prairie girls reported that their fanny packs were also missing from the locker area, which contained credit cards, keys, driver’s licenses and cash, Utecht noted.
A Planet Fitness manager provided suspect information, as a man and woman from Colorado had visited the fitness center that afternoon, presenting a day pass for access to the facility. The duo was reluctant to show their driver’s licenses, and left 10 minutes after arriving, Utecht said.
The manager had reviewed parking lot surveillance video and identified their vehicle, a dark SUV that had Colorado license plates, he noted.
The manager helped the police identify suspects, but it was a victim’s credit card that led other officers to them. As the officer was taking reports at Planet Fitness, one of the Eden Prairie girls received a text message from her bank, advising of a suspicious purchase that had just been processed using her debit card at Walgreens, 9800 Lyndale Ave., Utecht explained.
With a description of the suspects’ vehicle, officers searching near Walgreens located it parked outside Oxboro Tobacco, 9860 Lyndale Ave., with the suspects seated inside. The vehicle had other identifying features, including unique wheel rims and stickers on its rear windows, that matched the surveillance image from Planet Fitness, Utecht said.
An officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot and the driver, a 46-year-old Aurora, Colorado, man and his passenger, a 38-year-old Aurora, Colorado, woman, were detained without incident. The officer spoke with the driver, who had parked in a handicapped parking space but had no visible permit to do so, and collected IDs from both occupants. A check of their IDs showed the man had felony warrants in Colorado, prompting his arrest.
A search of the suspect following his arrest turned up suspected narcotics, bank cards that were not in his name and four counterfeit $100 bills, according to Utecht.
A search of the vehicle turned up prescription drug bottles with names that did not match either suspect and fanny packs that matched the two that were reported stolen at Planet Fitness, containing driver’s licenses and credit cards in the names of the victims. Additional narcotics and a purse with a loaded handgun were also found in the vehicle, Utecht said.
The glove box of the SUV contained a set of Jeep keys that matched keys reported stolen at Planet fitness, additional vehicle keys and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Colorado. Additional narcotics were found in the vehicle’s door and a capped needle with a clear liquid was found in the rear of the vehicle, Utecht added.
The contents of the vehicle resulted in the arrest of the passenger, as well. The 46-year-old man was booked on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics possession. The 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a stolen handgun, financial transaction card fraud, narcotics possession and possession of stolen property.
Sexual assault
A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following a sexual assault report by a 16-year-old Bloomington girl.
Police officers spoke with the victim during the afternoon of Aug. 10 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, where she had been examined. The girl told the police the incident took place at the suspect’s apartment on the 9800 block of Nicollet Avenue, Utecht said.
The girl reported that on the evening of Aug. 8 she went to the suspect’s apartment, where her boyfriend was known to hang out. She was looking for her boyfriend, but he wasn’t there. Expecting that he would show up at the apartment, she accepted an invitation to wait for him there. There were several people at the apartment, and she knew some of them, so she accepted the invitation to stay, Utecht explained.
As she waited late into the evening, she fell asleep at approximately 11 p.m., awaking hours later with the suspect kissing her. There was nobody else in the apartment at that point, and the suspect began touching her over her clothes. She told him to stop, but he didn’t, and eventually carried her into a bedroom, Utecht said.
She reported that the suspect forcibly removed her clothes in the bedroom and began to assault her. She attempted to fight him off, and eventually he stopped. She was able to collect her clothing and exit the bedroom. She retrieved her cell phone and called her boyfriend, who picked her up and took her to his house, Utecht explained.
After later telling a friend about the incident, they went to the hospital on Aug. 10, he noted.
Based upon the girl’s report, officers were able to identify the suspect by name and went looking for him at his apartment, where he was located outside the building. His identity was confirmed and he was arrested, according to Utecht.
In addition to the probable cause to arrest him for criminal sexual conduct, the suspect was identified as a predatory offender who had failed to register his residency, Utecht noted.
Copper thief
A 46-year-old Norwood, Minnesota, man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was found inside the shuttered Southgate Office Plaza.
Police officers were dispatched to the office building at 5001 American Blvd. W. at approximately 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7. A building employee reported hearing noise in the building’s underground garage and suspected somebody was attempting to steal copper pipes from the building, Utecht said.
An open exterior gate leading to a stairwell should have been closed and locked, officers were told. Officers searching the building located a pile of pipe and insulation on the floor, and could hear doors slamming in the building.
A K-9 officer responded to the report to assist with the search, and the suspect was spotted fleeing from the building near its southwest corner. Officers outside the building apprehended the man, and a search of the building turned up no other suspects, Utecht explained.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
