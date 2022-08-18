Two suspects accused of stealing credit cards from a Bloomington fitness center were efficient in executing their plan, but the quick response to their reported theft sent them to jail before they could get out of town.

Police officers were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 10590 France Ave., at approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in response to a theft report, which snowballed into multiple reports. A 27-year-old Burnsville woman had discovered that her purse and backpack were missing from a locker, along with their contents, including a wallet with debit and credit cards, car keys and medication, said Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

