As Bloomington has grown and redeveloped, its Fire Department has attempted to keep up with the times.
The Bloomington Fire Department incorporates new technology and equipment into its firefighting arsenal, but all the technological benefits and advancements fail to replace the firefighters who respond to the calls for service.
To address the staffing challenges of the department, the Fire Department is beginning a slow process of adding full-time positions to its roster, according to Fire Chief Ulie Seal. The city is seeking a federal grant to jump start the process, and if that grant doesn’t come through, an increase in full-time staffing is still planned, Seal noted.
Understaffed
The department relies upon part-time employees for its call response. Although the department has been known as a volunteer organization, firefighters are paid for their call response and other duties, and are eligible for a pension. But the commitment and qualifications to be a firefighter mean that not everybody who applies for the job will be hired, according to Seal.
Firefighters are trained in groups, and the last class featured 60 candidates that Fire Department personnel interviewed. Of those, the Fire Department offered jobs to 20 of the candidates. Of those 20, 12 are employed by the Fire Department one year later, Seal said.
And with the addition of 12 firefighters, the department remains understaffed. Its roster is at 115, which includes seven career chiefs. Of the 108 part-time firefighters, 13 are on leave for one reason or another, meaning the department has 102 active employees today, including its chiefs. The department’s authorization is for 155, Seal noted.
From the rigorous qualifications of the job to the time commitment necessary, including training drills and call response at all hours of the night, the department has seen a steady decline in its roster since 2002, according to Seal.
Finding people to respond to a fire call in the middle of the night for $10 an hour or race to an accident scene during a pandemic has become increasingly challenging. “It’s not as alluring as it used to be,” Seal said.
The Fire Department’s response suffers as a result. In the 1980s a truck would roll out of one of Bloomington’s six stations with five firefighters. Today the department considers three firefighters to be its minimum staffing when a truck rolls out of a station, but sometimes the truck has to go with only two firefighters, Seal noted. “We roll trucks with too few people,” he said.
Between the lack of firefighters and the inability to roll trucks efficiently, Seal is looking at adding full-time positions to supplement the part-time staffing that the city has relied upon. The Fire Department’s goal is to have a truck with three firefighters on the scene within seven and a half minutes of a 911 call. The department is succeeding 60% of the time, but should be achieving that at least 90% of the time, he noted.
The Fire Department’s duty crew has been a stop-gap measure that ensures firefighters are available during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Duty crews are at fire stations and work on apparatus and equipment maintenance when not responding to service calls, and may assist the department’s full-time fire inspectors. Duty crew firefighters are paid $18 to $20 per hour, and if there are enough firefighters available, there are 12 on duty, spread across four of the city’s six stations. Ideally, Seal would like to have three firefighters on staff at all six stations, 24 hours per day.
Adequate coverage
A part-time staff was adequate for the city’s needs during the 1970s, but the city’s growth and redevelopment, along with the challenge of finding qualified and willing applicants, necessitates adding full-time positions to the department, according to Seal.
To that end, the city has again applied for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant. The city applied for, but did not receive, a SAFER Grant in 2021. If the city receives a grant this summer, it would provide salary and benefits for six full-time firefighters for three years, which would then be absorbed into the Fire Department’s budget, Seal explained.
The grants are highly competitive, as Fire Departments and districts across the country are facing similar staffing shortages, as are ambulance and emergency medical services, he noted.
Seal said that without a grant in 2022, he would propose adding fewer than six full-time firefighters to the department in 2023, estimating the annual cost for a first-year firefighter to be $110,000, including salary, benefits and other departmental costs. Seal envisions a department where firefighters would work 24-hour shifts, reducing the number of full-time employees necessary to supply all six stations with full-time employees, he explained.
Ultimately the city would be best served by having 60 full-time firefighters and 60 part-time firefighters, he noted.
It takes more than a year of training and education to become a part-time firefighter, and the variety of emergencies firefighters are asked to respond to makes it a stressful job, and a more challenging job than it was when Seal joined the Fire Department in 1976.
Other suburbs across the metro area have begun employing full-time firefighters to support their part-time roster, and Blooming has held out as long as it can, according to Seal. “We have to make a significant investment moving forward,” he said.
