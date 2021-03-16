The Bloomington Fire Department is looking for federal help to improve what the city has deemed inadequate response times.
The Fire Department is applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would pay for 18 full-time firefighter positions over a period of three years. The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved the application March 8.
The department’s average response time of 9 minutes and 31 seconds “is basically too long, if we’re looking at what standard should be applied to a city of our size and our population,” Fire Chief Ulie Seal said as he described the grant application to the council.
The agenda item was initially part of the council’s consent agenda, typically reserved for items that require no further discussion, but Councilmember Dwayne Lowman wanted to highlight the Fire Department’s efforts to enhance its staffing. Given the potential for significant change, “I just thought the broader community should know what’s going on here,” Lowman said as he brought the item up for discussion.
The application for the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response – or SAFER – grant is part of a larger effort to improve fire services in Bloomington. “We are going to be working with current paid-on-call firefighters and current career staff to look at ways to do a better job in providing services to our citizens,” Seal said.
The department employs 108 paid-on-call firefighters, eight full-time firefighters, four command staff and four inspector/firefighters, the chief noted. Seal voiced a desire to, after the three-year grant period, retain the 18 full-time firefighter positions that the funding would cover. The cost to continue that staffing level is estimated at $2.18 million a year, according to Seal.
In the meantime, the Fire Department has a goal of reducing average response times by 2.5 minutes, he said. A major contributor to the current response times is the nature of the paid-on-call firefighter position, Seal explained.
The part-time firefighters are notified by pager when an emergency requires them to report to one of the city’s six fire stations. “The heart of the problem,” Seal said, “is the time it takes to get firefighters down to the station and get trucks out.”
The only way to reach the response-time reduction goal is to “have people in the station ready to respond,” which would be the role of full-time career firefighters, he said.
A staff report to the council outlined the changes in Bloomington that have rendered the Fire Department’s current staffing arrangement insufficient. “The changes to the City’s response risk, density, and development and the inability to currently provide adequate response is driving the need to add full time personnel to begin to meet current and future response needs of the City,” the document states.
Another factor in response times is the dispatch center, which was recently automated, resulting in faster responses, Seal said.
But once fire trucks are dispatched to the scene, the staffing level of the rigs is often unsatisfactory, he pointed out. “We’re rolling more trucks to more calls with one or two firefighters on them … and we’d like to have at least three on the trucks that we roll,” Seal said.
According to the staff report, last year there were 551 instances from May through December in which a truck went on a call with one or two firefighters on board.
While the nature of the paid-on-call position slows response compared to the full-time model, it is also a difficult role to fill, Seal told the council. “We’re continuing to struggle to get enough qualified candidates for our paid-on-call positions,” he said.
To achieve full 24-hour coverage in the city, the department would require 175 part-time firefighters making a commitment of 20 hours a week, according to the staff report.
And once they are in the fold, it takes 18 months for a recruit to achieve a basic level of certifications, the staff report notes. “The demands and training requirements for a part-time firefighter to maintain required proficiency and certifications has become very difficult to achieve,” the document states.
As Bloomington looks to add career firefighters, the city is also hiring for 10 new paid-on-call positions, hoping to get the new recruits into classes this fall. The SAFER grant is expected to be awarded between July 1 and Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.