Masks and hand sanitizer were a way of life for the Bachman family long before the coronavirus pandemic began.
The challenges of raising their son Markus, and the accommodations they’ve made throughout his life, are chronicled in the book “Embracing reMARKable.” Deb Bachman’s memories of her son’s early years are part of the book, but many of the stories are written by the man who lived them, who is now 22 years old, and nine credits shy of earning a college degree in accounting.
Medically complex
Markus Bachman is the middle child of three, and knows the inside of a hospital well. His medical history spans his entire life, as his mother was hospitalized four weeks before his birth. There were indications that he may have health complications upon his birth. Without definitive answers, however, doctors told the Bachmans that there may be nothing wrong, Deb recalled.
They weren’t so fortunate, as Markus was born with a connected trachea and esophagus. The doctors gave his parents a choice. If they chose to do nothing, Markus would surely die. If they chose to separate the trachea and esophagus through surgery, a procedure the doctors had never successfully performed, Markus would most likely die. “We chose to give him a chance,” Deb said.
The 12 hours of surgery were a success, but with success came hardships that have been a recurring part of life in their Bloomington household. Markus is “medically complex,” and relies on a feeding tube to help keep him nourished. For the first eight and a half years of his life, he also used a breathing tube. He had his right lung removed during two separate procedures while he was in high school, and he has a hearing impairment, his mother noted.
Minimizing the risk of disease in the Bachman household has been a way of life, akin to what the world has experienced since the first pandemic shutdown, according to Deb. The accommodations for students and families today, such as distance learning and contact-free grocery delivery, were conveniences the family did not have. Instead, they were obstacles the family had to overcame when Markus beat the odds during his first day of life in 1999, she said.
Despite the health challenges throughout his life, Markus has persevered, and thrived. The family found ways and resources to overcome the obstacles they faced, individually or together, according to Deb.
Services through Bloomington Public Schools that addressed his hearing impairment helped him succeed in school. Despite being a boy who required a breathing tube until age 8, he was able to participate in basketball through the Bloomington Athletic Association, which provided opportunities that similar children may not have had in other cities, him mother surmised. “You have to find ways to make things work,” Deb said.
It was during his first lung surgery as a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School that his parents began using the Caring Bridge website to chronicle chapters in Markus’ life. His father Mike had previously shared stories with friends and family members by email, Deb recalled.
During a subsequent hospitalization Markus asked if he could write about his latest medical experiences through the blog, which he did, and continues to do, as he is preparing for another surgery in February.
For everything Markus knows and remembers from his life, a collection of email stories his grandmother had saved shed new light on his life. He had never read the emails, and by doing so he learned things he didn’t know, such as some of the adjustments his family made in response to his medical needs, Deb said.
Beyond his Caring Bridge writing, Markus spent a summer writing stories about his life. His health prevented him from holding a summer job, so his mother encouraged him to spend an hour each day writing, often about topics she would suggest. If nothing else, the family would have Markus’ firsthand accounts of his many unique experiences, Deb explained.
With an archive of stories from his life, and the encouragement of acquaintances to gather the stories together in a book, the family set out to do just that, she said.
The book is a collection of writing from the Caring Bridge blog, as well as the email updates. Mike wrote a chapter, as did Markus’ sister. And Deb rounds out the collection with her own stories and memories, as necessary. The family self-published the book, in part to ensure the stories they deemed important remained part of the book, Deb explained.
“Embracing reMARKable” is available online through Amazon and at Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul. Information about the book is available online at markusbachman.com.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.