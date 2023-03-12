A Bloomington family that has been dissatisfied with how their son has been treated in the classroom of his private school has filed a disability discrimination complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
The complaint outlines the concerns of Andrew and Lauren Mathisen, who claim their fifth-grader, who began the school year at Bloomington Lutheran School, has been targeted with repeated and persistent discipline, primarily associated with his schoolwork in English. “Some of the discipline set forth defies explanation,” their complaint states.
The complaint was filed March 2 after a series of steps the parents say were made to resolve their concerns with school and parish leaders.
The Mathisens are seeking, in part, to return their son and two other children to the school, and accommodations for their son, consistent with the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
The Department of Human Rights will determine if the matter warrants an investigation. If so, it will conclude if there is probable cause that discrimination took place at the school, according to Meg Kane, a St. Paul attorney practicing education law and serving as the legal counsel to the Mathisens.
Filing a complaint with the state is a means to a resolution that avoids the cost of litigation, a recommendation Kane makes to families of modest means. How soon the complaint may lead to a resolution is uncertain, but it may be a few months before the state determines if an investigation is warranted, she noted.
The issues between the Mathisens and Bloomington Lutheran School began last fall, when their son Jack began fifth grade. He had been diagnosed with anxiety prior to the start of the year, and the school was informed of his diagnosis. He had never had disciplinary issues at school prior to fifth grade, and was a good student, according to his parents.
The complaint details concerns about how Jack was treated in his classroom as a result of incomplete or incorrect schoolwork, claiming he had been sent out to the hallway during the school day multiple times as a result of his classroom performance, was dismissed last for lunch repeatedly and was denied the ability to refill a water bottle or go to the restroom. The complaint also claims that Jack was singled out by his teacher and threatened with expulsion during instances dating back to September.
“Jack experienced crying episodes, dizziness, stomachaches and panic attacks at school and home,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also details efforts the family claims were made to resolve their son’s difficulties at school, including meetings with his teacher and the school’s principal, who is the teacher’s husband. The family’s failure to resolve their concerns were taken to the school board and a pastor of Bloomington Living Hope Lutheran Church, which operates the west Bloomington school, in October. The school board reported that the concerns of the Mathisens had been investigated and no action was warranted, the complaint noted.
The Mathisens also engaged the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, which oversees the school, and failed to reach a resolution.
All three of the family’s children were disenrolled by the school in late October, according to the Mathisens.
The Mathisen children are the third generation to attend Bloomington Lutheran School, following their mother and grandmother, and the fourth generation to attend the church, where the Mathisens were married, according to Lauren Mathisen.
The family’s preference is to return their children to the school, as they want to send their children to a Lutheran school, and there’s not another option that can accommodate all three children within a reasonable distance from their home. Since the children were removed from their classrooms, Lauren Mathisen has been homeschooling them, she noted.
Kane, the family’s legal counselor, said it appears that in response to Jack’s anxiety diagnosis, the school has picked on the child rather than worked to accommodate his diagnosis.
Professional standards would call for the school to address the Mathisens’ concerns with an open mind and take effective action, but that doesn’t appear to be how Bloomington Lutheran School addressed the concerns, according to Kane. “They used the system to remove parents who had a legitimate concern,” she said.
Bloomington Lutheran School Principal James Brohn said the school and parish did not have comment in response to the complaint filed by the Mathisens.
