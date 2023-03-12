A Bloomington family that has been dissatisfied with how their son has been treated in the classroom of his private school has filed a disability discrimination complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The complaint outlines the concerns of Andrew and Lauren Mathisen, who claim their fifth-grader, who began the school year at Bloomington Lutheran School, has been targeted with repeated and persistent discipline, primarily associated with his schoolwork in English. “Some of the discipline set forth defies explanation,” their complaint states.

