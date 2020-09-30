It’s not unusual for the Bloomington City Council to contemplate a tax levy increase during the fall, but this year’s budget preparations have the unusual burden of planning the city’s financial future during a pandemic that has stymied the hospitality and tourism revenue the city banks upon each year.
The council considered options for the city’s preliminary tax levy during its Sept. 14 meeting and settled upon a preliminary levy of 5%. The preliminary levy caps how high the council can raise property taxes in 2021, but the council has the option of lowering the levy increase by the time it is certified in December, a common occurrence in city budget planning.
The city has been preparing for a sharp decline in hotel lodging and entertainment taxes since the pandemic began in March. Occupancy of the city’s hotels – which have a cumulative capacity of 10,000 rooms – dropped significantly when state shutdowns began, and tax revenue from entertainment venues dried up as Mall of America sat empty for nearly three months, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
The city’s budget is financed primarily through property taxes, which account for 68% of the city’s revenue in 2020. Lodging and entertainment taxes were projected to fund 13% of this year’s budget. In 2019, those taxes provided about $10 million for the city.
The latest projection for 2020 is that lodging and entertainment taxes will decrease by $6 million, or more, Verbrugge said. And the decrease in lodging and entertainment taxes are expected to continue into the new year, he noted.
Historically, lodging and entertainment taxes are slow to rebound. During the recession in 2008-09, the decrease in tax revenue was approximately 18%, less significant than the current shortfall, and it took years for the revenue to fully rebound, according to Verbrugge.
The council is looking at both a tax levy increase and budget reductions to meet the city’s budget challenges. With recommendations from the Community Budget Advisory Committee that was formed in the spring, the council is considering budget cuts such as a freeze on cost-of-living wage increases for most city employees and forgoing an allocation to the municipal pool replacement fund, a project expected to commence in six or seven years, Verbrugge said.
The committee recommended a preliminary tax levy of 6.44%, about a $60 tax increase for a median-valued home. The council, however, preferred capping the levy increase at 5%. A 5% increase would result in a $42 increase for a median-valued home of $286,000 in 2021.
The Budget Advisory Committee is continuing to review budget reduction options to meet the council’s 5% cap, and will discuss them during two community engagement meetings. The meetings are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The meetings will be held online and are available through the city’s website at blm.mn/cbac.
Verbrugge’s presentation and the council’s budget discussion are available online at tr.im/budget21.
