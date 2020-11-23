It turned out to be a short-lived return to the classroom.
Bloomington Public Schools elementary students will wrap up their part-time return to the classroom one month after it began, as the district’s students will be studying from home until at least January, the Bloomington Board of Education determined last week.
The unanimous Nov. 9 vote ends the first chapter of the district’s hybrid learning endeavor, which had yet to welcome secondary students to the classroom. The rising tally of COVID-19 cases throughout Bloomington, and beyond, prompted the district’s decision ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
“We’re in this exponential growth phase of COVID infections here in the metro,” according to Nick Kelley, the city of Bloomington’s assistant public health administrator.
Last month, the board was preparing to discuss the possibility of returning secondary students to the classroom on a part-time basis.
The district welcomed its elementary students back to the classroom on Oct. 19, and the board last week determined that Nov. 20 would mark the end of that chapter.
The recommendation to end hybrid learning at the elementary level – where students attend their school two days of the week – was based upon several factors the district considers, according to Hannah Hatch, the district’s health services supervisor. The COVID-19 case rate in Bloomington is rising, a situation that is occurring within several area school districts, she noted.
In its case-rate analysis, the district looks at the stability of the number, not simply a recent spike or drop in the total. “We want to see some consistency,” Hatch said.
Beyond case-rate data, the district’s analysis includes its staffing levels and ability to maintain safety for both students and staff in its buildings, she added.
The community spread of COVID-19 has not been linked to a workplace incident, community event or athletic competition, and it is only a matter of time before the community spread has a negative impact upon the district’s schools, beyond the impact it has had so far, according to Kelley.
The recommendation to end hybrid learning at the elementary schools as of Nov. 20 allows time for families to adjust to having their children home, and provides the district’s staff time to prepare for the shift back to full-time distance learning, according to Asst. Supt. Jenna Mitchler.
As part of the transition back to distance learning, the district will not hold classes on Nov. 23 or 24, ahead of its scheduled Thanksgiving break.
Secondary students who are wrapping up their delayed football and volleyball seasons will be allowed to continue those activities until they reach their conclusion, following a discussion by the board. Football and volleyball are the only fall sports that have not concluded their season, on account of their delayed start, according to Jon Anderson, the activities director at Kennedy High School.
For winter sports and activities, the coaching and instruction should take place virtually if the district is using distance learning for its classroom learning, according to Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League recommendations, Anderson said.
Decisions, however, remain with each district, and there is no punitive response to school districts that do not follow the recommendations and guidance from the state departments of health or education, Hatch noted.
The district’s protocols and practices, however, have been consistent in following state guidelines, according to Supt. Les Fujitake.
In addition to closing its elementary schools, the district’s transition to full distance learning will include scaling back its child care services and discontinuing facility rentals to groups and organizations.
The board will review the district’s status again in January.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.