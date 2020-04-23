A 45-year-old Burnsville man who has difficulty remaining sober before driving was arrested on suspicion of first-degree driving while impaired in Bloomington, his ninth arrest within the past three years.
The suspect was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. April 12, as police officers responded to a report of debris along the exit ramp of southbound Interstate 35W at 94th Street. The officers determined that the suspect’s vehicle hit a guard rail, traveled east on 94th Street and parked behind a commercial building on the 9400 block of Lyndale Avenue, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The suspect’s path of travel was easy to follow, based upon the debris left behind by his 1993 Chevrolet Blazer after hitting a guard rail and hitting a curb. He also blew a tire while attempting to navigate away from the freeway and left marks in grassy areas where his vehicle had jumped the curb, Bitney explained.
When the suspect’s vehicle was located, it had significant damage. The suspect and a 33-year-old Minneapolis man were inside, and an officer spoke with the suspect, who appeared to have been driving the vehicle. He showed signs of intoxication, and his passenger had shards of glass stuck in his forehead from the cracked windshield, Bitney said.
The suspect failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, while his passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
In addition to being booked on suspicion of DWI, the suspect was booked for driving after cancelation, an ignition interlock violation and hit-and-run.
On the prowl
A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after he was found searching vehicles in an apartment complex parking ramp.
Police officers were dispatched to the complex on the 8000 block of 33rd Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. April 14. A building manager observed through security cameras that the suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles in the secured parking ramp. Officers responded to the report while the suspect was still searching vehicles, appearing to remove items from some of them, Bitney said.
The building manager showed the officers video of the suspect, who was still checking vehicles within the parking structure. He was then confronted by officers and questioned about his activities. He claimed he was visiting a friend at the apartment complex, but couldn’t provide details about his friend. He was then arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, according to Bitney.
The suspect had a garage door opener for the ramp in his possession, as well as numerous sets of keys. His vehicle was identified, which surveillance video showed he had driven into the ramp. Inside the vehicle were items that looked to have been taken from other vehicles. The vehicle was impounded, and an inventory of its contents following the suspect’s arrest turned up several credit cards in names other than his own, resulting in his being booked on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, Bitney noted.
No discounts
A duo looking to save money shopping at the Bloomington Walmart store was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of shoplifting gear.
The 43-year-old Minneapolis man and 35-year-old Minneapolis woman were confronted by a loss prevention officer as they were leaving the store at approximately 6 p.m. April 15. The duo was accused of cutting the UPC label off store merchandise with a razor blade and taping the label over the UPC of more expensive merchandise. The duo then paid for the misrepresented merchandise at the self-checkout kiosk, Bitney said.
The suspects appeared to be shielding each other from the view of other customers and surveillance cameras as they cut and affixed the labels. A Bloomington police officer was working security detail for the store at the time of the incident, Bitney noted.
Following their arrests, the 43-year-old man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, while the 35-year-old woman was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, he added.
The scheme would have resulted in a loss to Walmart of approximately $70, according to Bitney.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.