With one councilmember deeming the request more of a gamble than a loan of taxpayer dollars, the Bloomington City Council rejected a loan request from the Bloomington arts organization that has been responsible for many theater productions and gallery displays in the arts wing of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
At the council’s Oct. 24 meeting, councilmembers voted 5-2 to deny a $750,000 loan request from Artistry, the nonprofit arts organization that had fallen into debt during the pandemic. Despite speculation that Artistry would cease operations without the city’s assistance, the majority of the council found reasons to object to committing taxpayer dollars to the organization.
“It’s not a loan, it’s a gamble,” Councilmember Patrick Martin said.
Artistry’s request for $750,000 followed a $150,000 grant the city gave the organization in September. At the time of the grant, Artistry leaders suggested they needed an additional $350,000 to help reorganize their organization and pay off debt until new box office revenue could be generated. Citing the mismanagement of its recently resigned executive director, Artistry representatives vowed to develop long-term financial plans to sustain the organization.
But Artistry needed more than it requested in September, and asked for a $750,000 loan at the council’s Oct. 17 meeting, to be repaid without interest over a period of 10 years, beginning in 2024.
Seven days later, the council denied the request of an organization that produces stage productions and curates gallery displays inside the Bloomington Center for the Arts wing of Civic Plaza. Artistry also provides arts education programming for the community and provides administrative support for many smaller arts organizations in the city, such as handling the box office for community arts organization performances.
Mayor Tim Busse said he was skeptical of Artistry’s goal to support the organization with 60% of its revenue coming from outside funding, and only 40% coming from ticket sales. Without a defined business plan available, something Artistry board members have committed to working on through 2023, Busse was unwilling to support the loan.
He said he is confident the city’s other arts organizations will survive should Artistry dissolve, although how oversight of the arts center space would be administered in Artistry’s absence is yet to be determined.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge’s outline of operational scenarios for the arts center estimated that it would cost approximately $1 million to replicate the services Artistry provides, which would include hosting stage productions from outside organizations rather than producing them in house.
Producing gallery exhibits and maintaining box office operations only would cost an estimated $230,000 annually, Verbrugge noted.
Busse made a motion in favor of denying the loan and moving forward with the limited operational plan at $230,000, but councilmembers were interested in leaving the door open for Artistry to sustain its operations through an alternate plan, leaving the council to agree that outside of box office operations, an operational plan for the city’s oversight of the arts could wait until next year.
Councilmember Jenna Carter said the council’s decision, either way, would anger residents, who expressed support for the loan and opposition to it. She tried to convince herself that the loan is the right thing to do, yet became more angry that the burden of sustaining Artistry as a result of its failed leadership was on the council’s plate.
She worried about the precedent a loan would set. Would other nonprofit organizations look to the city to assume financial risk when they are in debt? “I just don’t think it’s responsible for us to set that type of precedent,” Carter said.
Artistry sought the city’s assistance in part because it needed an additional cash infusion to sustain its operations for the next several months. Councilmember Shawn Nelson said that if he were working for a bank, he would not approve such a loan.
But the council was not making a business decision so much as it was trying to make a decision about the value of a community amenity. Even if Artistry ceases, it does not mean the end of arts productions in the city, he noted. “We need to figure out the right path forward,” Nelson said, suggesting the city has a role to play in that solution, and that it can be determined for less than $750,000.
Councilmembers Nathan Coulter and Dwayne Lowman voted against denying the loan.
Coulter, who had represented the city on the Artistry Board of Directors through much of 2022 before resigning last month, said that while he respected the opinion of those who said an Artistry loan is not the city’s role, it was the only avenue available to Artistry’s leadership.
Seeing that there wouldn’t be five votes required to make the budget adjustment necessary to facilitate a loan, Coulter pronounced the meeting as the likely end of Artistry. Even though it may be unlikely Artistry could obtain a commercial loan, having the city’s rejection of their proposal was another strike against the organization, he explained.
Coulter was skeptical that coordinating a schedule of outside productions would work for the arts center’s theaters, and noted that such productions won’t likely provide the local employment that Artistry traditionally has.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman, who was a member of the council in 2015 when the city provided financial assistance to Artistry at an estimated $1.5 million in loans and grants, had been skeptical of the 2022 proposal, worrying that it wouldn’t be the last request for support. He applauded the effort of Artistry representatives in doing as much as they had to initiate reorganization of the organization in the weeks since its debt became known.
Lowman said that there’s an economic development component to Artistry’s request.
Verbrugge’s memo to the council noted that a 2019 economic impact study indicated that the arts contribute more than $13 million to the local economy, with Artistry being an important part of that impact.
If Artistry ceases, replacing such an entity would be difficult, and more costly, than sustaining it, Lowman said.
Artistry made no announcement regarding its future as of last week. Although its website remained active, it was not accepting ticket orders for upcoming productions.
