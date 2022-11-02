With one councilmember deeming the request more of a gamble than a loan of taxpayer dollars, the Bloomington City Council rejected a loan request from the Bloomington arts organization that has been responsible for many theater productions and gallery displays in the arts wing of Bloomington Civic Plaza.

At the council’s Oct. 24 meeting, councilmembers voted 5-2 to deny a $750,000 loan request from Artistry, the nonprofit arts organization that had fallen into debt during the pandemic. Despite speculation that Artistry would cease operations without the city’s assistance, the majority of the council found reasons to object to committing taxpayer dollars to the organization.

