The Minnesota House and Senate races for new districts covering Bloomington in 2023 are mostly set, but the new district boundaries have two state representatives seeking the same spot on the November ballot.
Minnesota’s recent redistricting means new boundaries for state House and Senate members, and the boundary shifts in Bloomington put House District 50B Rep. Andrew Carlson and House District 49B Rep. Steve Elkins in the same district next year. Both are seeking the new House District 50B seat, comprising precincts in the western half of the city, and the winner in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party primary election on Aug. 9 will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Carlson, a former Bloomington City Council member, is in his third term as the District 50B representative. His district has been wholly within Bloomington, comprising precincts in the eastern half of the district.
Elkins, also a former City Council member, is in his second term as the District 49B representative. His district has been composed of several west Bloomington precincts, as well as a handful of Eden Prairie, Edina and Minnetonka precincts.
The winner of August’s primary will face Beth Beebe in the November election. Beebe is the Republican Party candidate and began her second term as a Bloomignton School Board member in January.
The new district boundaries will give Bloomington a second House seat wholly within the city’s boundaries. The new District 51B will cover the eastern half of the city, and features two more familiar names to Bloomington voters.
Chad Anderson has filed as the Republican Party’s candidate for District 51B. He served approximately one year as the District 50B representative in 2016 following a special election to fill the vacated seat. He defeated Carlson in the special election, but lost the rematch to Carlson nine months later during the 2016 general election.
Anderson will face Democrat Nathan Coulter in November. Coulter began his second term as an at-large Bloomington City Council member in January.
The District 50B and District 51B seats will represent the majority of Bloomington, but a northwest portion of the city has been joined with several precincts in Edina to form the new House District 50A.
House District 49A Rep. Heather Edelson is seeking the seat on behalf of the DFL, while political newcomer Sami Cisman will represent the Republican Party.
On the Minnesota Senate side, Bloomington’s western precincts in District 49 have been represented by Melisa López Franzen, who will not seek a new Senate seat this fall after 10 years in office. The new Senate District 50, serving the western half of Bloomington, will be represented by either Republican Doug Fulton or Democrat Alice Mann.
Fulton, of Edina, is a political newcomer while Mann, also of Edina, served one term in the state House from 2019-20, representing south metro voters, and did not seek reelection to the seat.
Bloomington’s eastern precincts in Senate District 50 have been represented by Democrat Melissa Halvorson Wiklund for the past 10 years, and she is seeking the new Senate District 51 seat. Her challenger will be Republican Frank Pafko.
Pafko, of Richfield, is a three-time candidate for the Minnesota House, but has failed to win election. Wiklund, of Bloomington, was a Bloomington School Board member prior to her election to the Senate.
Other races
U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for election this fall, and Bloomington’s 3rd Congressional District representative, Dean Phillips, will seek his third term in office.
The Democrat from Deephaven will face Republican Tom Weiler, a Navy veteran who did not disclose his city of residence upon filing for office. Both candidates are unopposed within their parties.
Minnesota has no U.S. Senate election this fall, but races for governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general are up for election this fall, with primary elections for governor, secretary of state and attorney general to be held in August.
Nonpartisan Hennepin County races on the ballot include the sheriff and attorney. Neither race features an incumbent, with three candidates competing for sheriff and seven candidates competing for attorney. The August primary will reduce the field for each race to two candidates.
Bloomington’s representative on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Directors, John Gibbs, is unopposed in his bid for reelection this fall. Gibbs, of Bloomington, has served on the board since 2011.
Bloomington does not have City Council or School Board elections this fall.
