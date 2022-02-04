Bloomington has joined several other cities in declaring a climate emergency.
The Bloomington City Council’s unanimous approval of the climate emergency is intended to be a starting point for ongoing discussions about what Bloomington can do locally to address global climate concerns, according to City Councilmember Dwayne Lowman.
“This is just the beginning of that dialogue,” he said.
As of last week, 13 Minnesota cities had made a similar declaration, according to Emma Struss, the city’s environmental sustainability coordinator. The impetus for local climate emergencies is the “adverse effects of climate change on the economy and our quality of life,” Struss said.
The city’s resolution cites several findings regarding the climate. In the Twin Cities, the annual average temperatures increased by 3.2 degree Fahrenheit from 1951 to 2012. Globally, the increase is nearly 2 degrees in comparison to pre-industrial times, the resolution notes.
In the past year, the city has experienced numerous impacts related to climate change, including a record summer heat wave, dangerous air quality from forest fires where even healthy people were encouraged to remain inside, and city-imposed watering restrictions. All of those make it clear that the climate crisis is affecting Bloomington now, and will continue to affect future generations, according to the resolution.
Climate change will create new challenges for the city’s infrastructure and finances, such as stormwater control and rising insurance rates, which will threaten the economic vitality of residents and businesses, the resolution proclaims.
Struss highlighted the solutions noted within the resolution: Partnering with and employing subject matter experts in sustainability and resiliency to address climate change solutions, engaging with residents and leaders to support climate solutions, implementing best practices related to energy, climate actions, climate adaptation and resilience, continue implementing the citywide Energy Action Plan and utilizing the authority of the council and city manager to drive climate change.
The city’s Sustainability Commission considered a climate emergency declaration in May 2020, but determined the timing was difficult given that the coronavirus pandemic was still new and that metro cities were dealing with civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to Lowman, who serves as the council’s liaison to the commission.
A climate emergency requires resources for a long-term solution, and the resolution considered by the commission in 2020 was prescriptive, with budget requirements, and not tailored to Bloomington’s needs, Lowman said.
The resolution the council approved last week was a rewrite of the draft presented to the commission, with solutions specific to Bloomington. Action toward those solutions will come at a later date. For now, the resolution is intended to raise concern, Lowman explained.
Although Bloomington’s reach on a global scale is limited, there needs to be a commitment at the state and federal level to address climate change, and Bloomington’s resolution calls for that to happen, Mayor Tim Busse said.
The resolution is available online at tinyurl.com/bl-climate. Information about the city’s climate action is available online at tinyurl.com/bl-action.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.