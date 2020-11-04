A Bloomington couple that pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter for the drowning death of their 21-month-old son will not serve jail time, a Hennepin County district court judge determined.
Eddy Pierre Louis, 55, and his wife Sabina Pierre Louis, 26, were sentenced Oct. 23 to 48 months in prison. Judge William Koch stayed the sentence and gave them three years of probation.
In addition, Koch sentenced them to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, and each parent must complete 150 hours of community service. The couple must also engage in family therapy and complete a parenting class, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors did not ask for a specific sentence, but said the couple should not be placed on probation. The sentence is less than the 48 months in prison Minnesota sentencing guidelines called for, requiring Koch to outline his reasons for the lesser sentence.
Koch said the couple had shown remorse and accepted responsibility for their son’s death. He also said they were amenable to probation, they had community support and the case was less onerous than other second-degree manslaughter cases, the attorney’s office noted.
The couple was charged Sept. 24, 2019, three days after their son died, and faced up to 10 years in prison.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina during the morning of Sept. 21 in response to the child’s death. The parents brought their son to the hospital, and when a nurse was speaking with Sabina Louis, a 9-year-old sibling of the deceased child attempted to speak, but was told not to by Louis, according to the complaint.
Both parents were at the hospital, and a police officer conducted an initial interview with Eddy Louis. He said he went to Cub Foods that morning. When he returned, he was joined by his wife as they went to their apartment’s storage room.
He said they returned to the apartment and heard water running in the bathroom, where they found their 4-year-old child, as well as the toddler, floating in the bathtub. Louis’ attempt at CPR was unsuccessful. Instead of calling 911, they drove to the hospital, the complaint explained.
In her initial interview, Sabina Louis told a similar story, but some of her details differed from those of her husband. The inconsistencies prompted the officers to continue investigating, the complaint noted.
A search warrant was executed at the apartment. The search noted that the bathtub was full of water and there was water on the floor around the tub. In the kitchen were Walmart bags containing groceries.
Video surveillance from both Cub and Walmart were obtained, and both videos showed the parents at Cub and Walmart during a span of approximately 90 minutes. The investigation calculated, based upon the driving time to and from the apartment, that the children were left unsupervised for nearly two hours, according to the complaint.
Eddy Louis acknowledged that his wife was with him at Cub and Walmart during an interview two days after the toddler’s death. He said the children were sleeping when they left.
He had initially claimed that he told the 9-year-old child the parents were going shopping, but noted in the follow-up interview that he had not done so. He added that the parents dried and dressed the toddler after attempting to perform CPR, and that water had come out of the toddler’s mouth when he attempted CPR, the complaint explained.
