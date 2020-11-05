Bloomington Public Schools elementary students returned to the classroom part-time in mid-October, but their secondary counterparts may not be following suit for a while.
The Bloomington Board of Education discussed returning middle school students to the classroom on a part-time basis during its Oct. 26 meeting, and will revisit the discussion at its Nov. 9 meeting. Although there is a case to be made for bringing middle school students back to the classroom on a part-time basis, there is a case to be made for continuing with distance learning for secondary students, the board learned.
The district’s administration considers several factors in determining its educational delivery method during the coronavirus pandemic. The district intended to start the school year using the hybrid model, where district students would spend two days per week in the classroom, with half of its students in their classroom and half the students working from home.
Staffing difficulties forced the district to abandon that plan in August, two weeks after the board approved the hybrid plan, due to the district’s inability to meet the staffing needs for both classroom and online instruction.
Elementary students returned to the classroom under the hybrid model Oct. 19, based upon the district’s ability to meet the staffing demands at the elementary level, and the local COVID-19 infection numbers remaining low. The infection rate for secondary students is low enough to warrant consideration for bringing secondary students back, as well, but concern for an increase in the that number in the coming weeks has given the board pause.
The Minnesota Department of Health recommends districts consider several health and safety factors in determining the viability of classroom instruction, according to Hannah Hatch, the district’s health services supervisor. Case rates are among the factors the district analyzes, and the rate for secondary students is a concern, Hatch said.
Bloomington has had 66 COVID-19 cases among children 5-10 years old since March, with 27 of those occurring since Sept. 1, according to Nick Kelley, the city of Bloomington’s assistant public health administrator. For students 11-18, there have been 211 cases since March. That group comprises approximately 2,000 more students, and has had 42 cases occur since Sept. 1, Kelley noted.
COVID-19 is more likely to spread among older students because they are more likely to be out in the community working a part-time job or gathering with friends, Kelley said.
The current case rate would allow the district to institute hybrid learning at the secondary level now, but the recent increase in cases may soon push the district beyond the rate recommended for hybrid instruction, Kelley explained.
“There doesn’t appear to be any indication in our data that that trend is going to abate in the near future,” Kelley said.
While the district has been looking at bringing middle school students back, staffing for its middle school students is still being resolved. Providing adequate classroom instruction and staffing for support services, such as busing and food service, is among the challenges the district is working on in preparation for the possible return of middle school students, Asst. Supt. Jenna Mitchler explained.
If the district is able to bring middle school students back to the classroom, the plan has been to follow the hybrid model being used in the elementary schools, with most students attending classes on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, and most students working from home on Wednesdays with virtual instruction.
But district administrators are also considering an option of having middle school students return one day per week, as well as having after-school programs two days per week for students who need extra assistance, according to Brian Ingemann, the principal at Oak Grove Middle School.
Planning for hybrid instruction options at the high schools is continuing and a discussion of the progress may occur at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting, according to Jefferson High School Principal Jaysen Anderson.
The administration stopped short of making a recommendation for the district’s middle schools, but Supt. Les Fujitake said a recommendation would be made in conjunction with the high school discussion Nov. 9.
Boardmember Tom Bennett asked if an increase in COVID-19 cases would result in the suspension of extracurricular athletics. Fujitake said the district is following the guidelines of the Minnesota State High School League and that there is no recommendation to halt sports programs at this time.
Boardmember Heather Starks asked if the increase in cases would necessitate returning elementary students to distance learning. Hatch said that COVID-19 spreads more among older students, who are more likely to suffer adverse effects.
The elementary schools are at a cautionary level due to the case counts, Hatch noted. “At this time it is still safe for elementary students to be in session,” she said. “We’ll continue to watch that closely.”
