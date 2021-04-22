Bloomington is considering new restrictions to the sale of tobacco products in the city, and a public hearing for the ordinance amendments are scheduled for the City Council’s April 26 meeting.
The amendments would reduce the total tobacco licenses within the city, over time, and ban of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
The license cap would reduce the number of licenses over time. If a retailer closes or chooses to stop selling tobacco products, the license would be permanently retired. The city prohibits the transfer of tobacco licenses, and no new retailers would be allowed to receive a license. As existing retailers sell their business or close, the number of licensed tobacco businesses within the city would be reduced, according to the city’s summary of the proposal.
The sale of menthol and other flavored products would be prohibited. Menthol and flavoring in tobacco products and e-cigarettes are cited as powerful attractions to youth and a way to market products to them. According to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 80% of youth who tried tobacco used a menthol or flavored product, the city’s summary noted.
Tobacco licensees were invited to comment on the amendments during an April 12 meeting with city staff members. Five retailers spoke. Common responses included the potential revenue loss for tobacco retailers and a desire to change state and federal laws in an effort to level the playing field, according to Janine Hill, the city’s communications administrator.
In response to licensee input, the city’s staff will propose extending a proposed 180-day flavored product sell-off period to nine months, ending Jan. 1, she noted.
The amendments are intended to lower smoking rates and eliminate health disparities, creating improved health outcomes and reduced inequities, especially among youth. The restrictions would also lower health care costs, a benefit to all Minnesotans, according to the city’s summary.
Menthol is included in the flavor ban because it “gives a cooling sensation and masks tobacco’s harshness, making it easier to start smoking and harder to quit,” the summary noted.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that menthol in cigarettes leads people, especially young people, to experiment with smoking. It can also increase a young person’s risk of becoming dependent upon nicotine. Additionally, compared to individuals who smoke non-menthol cigarettes, individuals who smoke menthol cigarettes make more attempts to quit smoking and have a harder time quitting, according to the summary.
The city has been in the forefront of tobacco restrictions in recent years. In 2004, the city was the first in the metro area to adopt a ban on smoking in public spaces, including bars and restaurants, which eventually became the statewide Clean Indoor Air Act. In 2017, Bloomington was the third city in Minnesota to pass Tobacco 21, which raised the legal purchase age of tobacco products from 18 to 21. Tobacco 21 was passed as a state law in 2020, the city’s summary noted.
More than 15 Minnesota cities have passed flavored-tobacco bans, according to the city’s summary.
The April 26 meeting begins at 6 p.m., and is available for online viewing. Meeting information is available online at blm.mn/meetings.
The city’s proposal summary is available online at blm.mn/tobacco.
