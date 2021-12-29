Could an extra nickel for every $10 spent on taxable goods and services in Bloomington be the answer to funding a $32 million renovation project at Bloomington Ice Garden?
That’s a question the Bloomington City Council will discuss to start the new year.
A local option sales tax could generate an estimated $10.6 million annually, much of which would come from non-resident spending in the city, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
Adding a local option sales tax to the cost of a fast food hamburger or movie ticket requires both regional projects that would benefit from the revenue and voter approval for implementing the 0.5% tax, as well as the blessing of the Minnesota Legislature, Verbrugge explained.
If Bloomington wants to travel down that road in 2022, the first step will need to be taken in the next month, he noted.
The city can have no more than five qualifying projects approved by the Legislature, and the city has identified four potential projects that should provide a regional benefit. In addition to improvements at Bloomington Ice Garden, the city is looking to replace Creekside Community Center and its public health building with a new, combined facility that would be known as a community health and wellness center, at a projected cost of $70 million.
A $33 million expansion of the concert hall and other improvements at Bloomington Center for the Arts are under consideration. And replacement of the clubhouse at Dwan Golf Course, along with course improvements, at an estimated $15 million, is also proposed.
The first step toward raising the sales tax would be submitting council resolutions to the state Legislature in support of the plan for each project by the end of January. If the city receives legislative approval for a referendum, that could be held in November.
Each project would be subject to a separate vote, and not all projects would be required to pass in order for the sales tax to be implemented. The term of the sales tax would likely be adjusted to reflect the reduced project total to be funded, Verbrugge explained.
The half-cent sales tax would support $150 million worth of projects over a period of 15-20 years. If the projects were financed as capital improvement projects through a bond referendum or charter bonds, they would cost the owner of a median value home in Bloomington an estimated $210 per year, according to Verbrugge.
Approximately 75% of a local option sales tax would be generated through spending by non-residents, he said. The projected impact to a median value homeowner would be $72, he noted. “It’s a minor impact for taxpayers in Bloomington compared to the property tax impact,” he said.
The improvements at the Ice Garden and replacement of the Public Health building are projects for which the city lobbied for state bonding assistance last fall. Mayor Tim Busse asked what happens if the Legislature approves those projects as part of its bonding package: Does that free up local option sales tax revenue for other projects?
If the state approved bonding for those projects, it would cover about half the cost. Although there is nothing in the law that prohibits both state bonding and a local sales tax to finance a project, the practical and political reality is that if the city pursues one, it is unlikely the Legislature would grant the other, Verbrugge said.
If the council decides to pursue the sales tax, the city will likely pull back its bonding request. Taxpayers receive a greater financial benefit through the sales tax option, he explained.
Additional council discussion is expected during its Jan. 10 meeting. If the council decides to purse the sales tax for any of the projects, resolutions in support of those would likely occur during its Jan. 24 meeting.
