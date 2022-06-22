They do the cleaning, so you don’t have to.
Promising to remove odors and germs from garbage carts, the owners of Bloomington-based Hydro Squad are catering to residents who want to eliminate reminders of the garbage and grass clippings they cram into their collection bins each week.
The company rolled out its service last fall on a trial basis, and is focusing on Bloomington and surrounding communities. But Hydro Squad is adding a second truck to its fleet this summer as the demand for their business grows.
Co-owners Greg Burt and Josh Mahlen can thank both industry knowledge and geographic fortune for the launch of their business.
Burt has family history in the solid waste industry, as his family most recently operated Burt’s Disposal, which was one of several garbage haulers servicing Bloomington and surrounding cities until a few years ago. His partnership with Mahlen, who has a background in accounting, might never have come to fruition if not for the fact that they’ve been friends far longer than they’ve been business partners, as they grew up in the same Bloomington neighborhood, Mahlen explained.
There has long been a need for a service that easily and conveniently cleans garbage carts, and during the past decade the blueprint for the company has been evolving, primarily in southern states, where relief from the odors, food stains and insects that find their way into garbage carts is harder to come by than Minnesota’s subzero January mornings. The development of specialized trucks designed for quick and thorough cleaning of carts provides the mobile cleaning technology that a garden hose can’t replicate, according to Mahlen.
The Hydro Squad truck features arms similar to those of most garbage trucks canvassing Bloomington neighborhoods. When a cart is raised and tipped upside down into the back of the Hydro Squad truck, a rotating head blasts its interior with high-pressure, 200-degree water, washing and sanitizing it with no chemicals. Within seconds the can is clean and dry, and the truck’s operator does any exterior cleaning necessary to complete the job, Mahlen explained.
The waste water drains into a holding tank, and each cart is cleaned with fresh water from another tank, which holds 525 gallons. Both tanks sit in the back of the truck, alongside equipment that heats and pumps the water through the rotating head, Mahlen noted.
Hydro Squad’s main business is cart cleaning, but its truck and equipment allows the company to provide other services, such as driveway, sidewalk and patio cleaning, Burt added.
Their customers are primarily residential, but the company has assisted a hauling company with bulk cart cleaning, and Hydro Squad can also clean commercial garbage bins. The company offers one-time, quarterly and annual services, ranging from $80 for two carts during a one-time visit to $25 per month for its once-per-month service, which provides service for two carts eight times per year.
Service details and other information is available online at hydrosquadmn.com.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
