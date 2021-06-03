Here are 20 photos, unedited, that will not see print in next week's Sun Current. Bloomington Kennedy held its commencement ceremony June 1, Bloomington Jefferson held its commencement ceremony June 2. Both ceremonies were held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Bloomington class of 2021 graduation ceremonies
