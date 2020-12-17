Bloomington City Council meetings will start one hour earlier next year, with adjustments in the format that will give residents an opportunity to address the council at a consistent time.
The council approved changes to its meeting format and calendar during its Dec. 7 meeting. The changes will begin in January and allow the council to conduct business during all its Monday meetings, which will begin at 6 p.m., eliminating the study sessions that were traditionally held between the council’s bi-weekly business meetings. Business meetings have typically been held on the first and third Monday of the month.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said that conducting business on any Monday night the council is scheduled to meet allows the council to address its work flow in a timelier fashion. Limiting public hearings to two meetings per month can result in multiple hearings on the same night, and those can take a fair amount of time to work through, he explained.
The council’s business meetings have started at 7 p.m., but the council has used a 6 p.m. start time for its study sessions, Verbrugge noted.
To facilitate public comments in a more consistent manner, the agenda would be modified to open the floor at the beginning of the meeting, immediately following approval of the night’s agenda. The public comment portion of the meetings has followed presentations and some public hearings in the past, and moving public comments to the top of the hour provides “a predictable time for people who want to engage with the city council and address the council,” Verbrugge said.
Councilmember Jack Baloga was concerned that starting a meeting at 6 p.m. may overlap with dinnertime for some residents, and noted that meeting participants may find it difficult to be available for the start of the meeting due to their employment, if they are not working from home.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter shared Baloga’s concerns, but noted that 7 p.m. meetings that run late into the evening pose challenges for residents and meeting participants, as well. And no start time is perfect, as residents who work second shifts are regularly unable to attend a meeting, he added.
For those who are unable to provide public comment during a meeting, comments may be alternately submitted in advance by email or voice mail. “That will continue to be the case,” Verbrugge said.
With the council having taken public comments through phone calls during its video conference meetings since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the council will have the opportunity to continue doing so when council members reconvene at Bloomington Civic Plaza for their meetings, following the pandemic, according to Verbrugge. If attending a meeting at 6 p.m. is inconvenient, residents would have the option of addressing the council without a trip to Civic Plaza, he explained.
The council’s meetings periodically eclipse four hours, and have occasionally run more than five hours. Baloga recommended capping meetings at 11 p.m. if they start at 6 p.m., a recommendation Mayor Tim Busse endorsed, apart from matters that are unfinished and require a council vote that evening.
By eliminating dedicated study sessions, the council will incorporate those discussions into its regular meeting agendas. Verbrugge said his reluctance in recommending the change in meeting structure is that city staff members or consultants who are not regularly in attendance at council meetings may be called to attend study sessions.
And those study session topics that beckon staff or consultant presentations are typically scheduled at the beginning of the meeting. By eliminating study sessions, it may be inconvenient for staff members or consultants to participate since their topic will not be at the front end of the meeting, according to Verbrugge.
But the benefits of the format and providing a consistent time for resident feedback was more important, he added. “If we’re inconveniencing a consultant or two along the way by a later hour, I think the focus on residents is a better choice,” Verbrugge said.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman, who did not attend the meeting, had expressed concern about the 6 p.m. start time, as his employment obligations have occasionally interfered with the start of study sessions, Verbrugge said. Verbrugge suggested the council could choose a 6:30 start time as a compromise, but the council rejected the idea. Coulter said he was sympathetic to the challenge a 6 p.m. start presented for Lowman, but said a policy decision should not be based upon one council member’s schedule, which could change.
Busse said 6 p.m. may not be perfect, but meetings that run until midnight are a problem for some residents as well. He added that if the new meeting calendar and schedule is problematic, the council has the option to move back to the traditional calendar and schedule. “This isn’t carved in granite,” he noted.
The council voted 6-0 in favor of the new calendar and schedule.
Each month will have at least one Monday night where no meeting is scheduled. Although there will no longer be monthly study sessions, two meeting dates – Aug. 23 and Nov. 22 – are dedicated to budget study meetings.
Information about the council’s 2021 meetings is available online at tr.im/21ccal.
