The 2021 Bloomington City Council election features three races.
One at-large seat and the council’s District 3 and District 4 seats are on the November ballot. The term of the at-large seat is four years. Due to redistricting in 2022, the terms of the district seats are two years. The mayor receives $2,200 per month. Council members receive $1,033 per month.
Candidates for the at-large seat are Paul King, Ricardo Oliva and incumbent Nathan Coulter.
Candidates for the District 3 seat are David Clark, Lona Dallessandro, Kevin Heinen and Laura Hunt. Heinen and Hunt did not submit candidate profiles.
Candidates for the District 4 seat are Angella Coil, Victor Rivas, Becky Strohmeier and incumbent Patrick Martin.
AT-LARGE
Nathan Coulter
Address: 10408 Upton Ave. S.
Age: 35
Family: Wife, Charity; Daughters, Eleanor (3) and Adeline (3 months)
Education: Bloomington Public Schools; B.A., music/political science, St. Olaf College; M.P.A., health, housing, and education policy leadership, Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Legislative assistant, Minnesota Senate
Years lived in city: My entire life
Community Involvement: City Council, Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Board Member – Perpich Center for Arts Education
Contact information: neighborsfornathan.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I am running again because I’m proud of the work that we’ve done and excited for the work we have ahead of us. These last few years have forced all of us to refocus our priorities and think about things differently, and I continue to be tremendously energized to keep moving forward and taking care of our neighbors.
My priorities will continue to be how we center our shared values in budget conversations while recognizing the long-term effects the pandemic will have, putting our Parks System Master Plan into action and ensuring that our parks serve our community as it is now and as it will be in the future, development and redevelopment that guarantees a thriving future, and simply doing what we can to make things better for all of our neighbors.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
Generally speaking, yes, but there is always room to do things better. I’ve always believed that budget decisions are policy decisions, they’re the truest expression of our values and priorities. 86 cents of every property tax dollar goes to things we have to do – police, fire, public works, parks and rec, and community development – and most of what’s left goes to community services (public health, communications and outreach and engagement). Our most recent community survey shows that 66% of residents say they get a good or excellent value of services for their taxes paid, and we’ve been able to provide that with some of the lowest property taxes in the Twin Cities area – our levy increase for 2021 was half of what Richfield, Edina and Minneapolis had.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
Yes. We’ve seen both a national, and intensely local, reckoning on systemic racism and racial equity, and we are beyond the point where we can pretend racial inequities exist by accident or happenstance, or that we can ignore them. Whether it’s health, home ownership, income or any number of other measures, we know what the numbers show. I’m proud of the action the city council has taken in adopting our Racial Equity Business Plan and empowering our Racial Equity Strategic Planning Committee. But even if folks can’t get behind racial equity work for its own sake, it’s better for our entire community if fewer people have diabetes or asthma, if fewer people are in poverty or homeless, if fewer kids drop out of school. That’s why this work is critical now, and will only be more so in the future.
Paul King
Address: 10514 Boone Circle
Age: 65
Family: Widower
Education: Bloomington Jefferson High School Class of 1974; Minnesota State University, Mankato, B.S. business administration, minor in economics
Occupation: Owner and insurance agent, James M. King & Associates
Years lived in city: 65
Community involvement: 20-year member and president of Bloomington Jaycees; Co-chair of Bloomington Renovation Renaissance bond referendum; Coach, Bloomington Athletic Association
Contact information: paulkingforcitycouncil.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I seek a Bloomington City Council seat to reduce unnecessary spending and lower property taxes. In the past 10 years the city budget has gone from $38 million to $55 million, which is a 41% increase, while services have remained the same. I want affordable housing in Bloomington and the best way to start is by lowering property taxes which means a reduction in spending.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
I am not satisfied with the city’s budget priorities. Our priorities should be public safety, roads and infrastructure and our parks.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
I support measures to address racism and diversity, however I feel these efforts should be funded with grants and private fundraising.
The following are all needs in Bloomington that have been funded through private sources: Bloomington Athletic Association, Bloomington Historical Society, Artistry (theater), Medalist Concert Band, Continental Ballet, Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir, NOTEable Singers. Bloomington based Toro Corporation and the American Legion have funded local sports needs at Valley View Park. The Bloomington Clock Tower was funded by private donations.
Bloomington needs to embrace the planned veterans memorial at Bloomington Civic Plaza, which will also be funded with private donations.
Racism and diversity projects including staff should also be funded in a similar manner to ensure no one is excluded.
Ricardo Oliva
Address: 10725 Bush Lake Road Circle
Age: 45
Family: 3 children
Education: Bloomington Kennedy High School; B.M., Berklee College of Music; M.M., Boston University
Occupation: Database administrator
Years lived in city: 45
Community involvement: Bloomington Athletic Association (BAA), Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association (BTBA), Bloomington School Board
Contact information: olivacitycouncil.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I have a strong commitment to public service. I served on the Bloomington School Board for four years and believe we need more diversity of opinion on the council. We need to make sure everyone in the city has a voice regardless of where they live. My priorities include fiscal responsibility, balancing wants versus needs, public safety and infrastructure, making sure our police, fire and roads are properly funded, and maintaining those resources our community values, such as Valley View Park and Bloomington Ice Garden.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
I appreciate the city’s efforts to maintain proper funding for police, fire and parks. However, when we close the Motor Vehicle Office to save money, then raise taxes to help fund new initiatives, we need to reconsider the balance between our wants versus our needs. The council keeps talking about affordable housing, but increasing taxes and raising fees makes housing less affordable.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
No, they are well intentioned but misguided, causing more division within our city. For example, the current Park System Master Plan uses minority population in its calculations. Park maintenance and updates should be based on usage and need, not race.
DISTRICT 3
David Clark
Address: 8833 Penn Lake Circle
Age: 53
Family: Married with 5 children
Education: Bachelor of science in aviation technology; Master of arts
Occupation: Small business owner/consultant, commercial pilot
Years lived in city: 18
Community involvement: None listed
Contact information: davidclarkforcitycouncil.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I’m running because this city council needs balance and diversity of thought. Most votes are 7-0, proving we have an exercise in group-think, with little substantive debate on important issues.
My priorities for Bloomington are public safety, fiscal responsibility and a residents-first approach. Crime is up, taxes and spending are about to explode in the next few years, and the council routinely ignores the residents.
More effective forms of policing and working with schools to re-instill respect for the law are the best ways to reduce crime.
From a financial standpoint, I will conduct a line-by-line review of every expense to see what can be reduced, and where resources can be shared between departments. Tax reductions will put more disposable income in residents’ hands to spur economic growth. Any increases in taxes must be met with equal reductions in spending. My approach is based on diversifying our local economy, not stifling it like the city council does with overreach and anti-business ordinances.
Finally, a residents-first approach puts residents’ wishes first – not outside agendas set by corrupt special interest groups or large outside bureaucracies like the Metropolitan Council. The people of Bloomington have a collective wisdom and I am committing to putting them first to counter the dangerous direction in governance by our city council.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
I am running to change the reckless direction of tax and spend in Bloomington. Property taxes are about to explode over the next 7-10 years to pay for projects that are unnecessary or not economical. For example, our fire stations could easily be remodeled for 25% of the cost of new, but the council wants to spend $70 million on all new fire stations. We also see fanciful projects like a new waterpark at Mall of America and increased headcount at city hall without justification. Bloomington needs a responsible, balanced approach in order to achieve our priorities without breaking the bank and the backs of taxpayers.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
No one wants racism, and where it exists, it needs to be eliminated. But the council plays favorites with this issue and uses it to divide us. According to the city´s own public surveys, racism is not a public health crisis here. But fatherlessness is. A service-based economy limits opportunity. Our schools fail our most vulnerable, evidenced by falling test scores and graduation rates. For minorities to thrive, they need fathers, jobs and a great education. That is where my efforts will be.
Lona Dallessandro
Address: 8706 Emerson Ave. S.
Age: 51
Family: married, wife Sarah
Education: B.S., science, Pennsylvania State University; Masters, business administration, University of Phoenix
Occupation: Product executive
Years lived in city: Since March 2018
Community involvement: 10+ years at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church – Strategic Council appointee; Lay chair, risk-taking mission and service ministries; Former board member, variety of organizations serving environmental and LGBTQ+ rights causes
Contact information: voteforlona.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I believe I am uniquely qualified to address the opportunities facing our community today. With my education and passion for science and the environment, I will lead on sustainability efforts as we work to execute the recently approved parks master plan. With my executive experience, I will lead the community through the changes needed to improve outcomes for our economy and provide opportunities for more businesses to choose Bloomington.
Business leader: 20+ years executive leadership experience across multiple business sectors: retail, telecommunications, financial services - my focus is leading teams that bring new technology services to customers.
Community leader: 10+ years at Hennepin Avenue UMC: Reconciling Ministries chair; Strategic Council appointee; Lay chair, risk-taking mission and service ministries
Supporter and volunteer: VEAP, Richardson Nature Center, Natural Resources Defense Council, Women Winning, DFL; former board member, TreeFolks (Austin, Texas)
Education: B.S., science; Masters, business administration
I am excited to serve District 3 by working to diversify our economy through innovation, by focusing on environmental sustainability, not just as a health imperative, but as an economic one, and by ensuring that our work on affordable housing includes families at all life stages.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
As an experienced business executive, I believe strongly in the strategic investment of funds to achieve lasting value. The city should spend its budget dollars on the community’s priorities and invest where needed so that residents continue to get the high-quality services they have come to expect. Currently, Bloomington spends most of its budget dollars (66%) on public safety and public works, and we still need improvements to fire services so that the department is prepared to serve a city our size. As such, I would generally agree that our priorities are correct, but will challenge staff if needed to make sure we maintain fiscal responsibility.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
Yes, I support any city efforts to ensure that residents, workers, employers and visitors can safely and happily thrive in Bloomington. The recent census numbers are clear – Bloomington is more diverse than ever. As such, modifying our systems of support here to adjust to those changes should be a priority. By making changes in areas like hiring practices, code enforcement, zoning and fees assessment, the city can bring its practices in line with its intention to be a wonderful place for families of all types to live, work, learn and play.
DISTRICT 4
Angella Coil
Address: 172 E. 95th Street Circle
Age: 51
Family: 2 adult children
Education: B.S. in radiologic technology
Occupation: Clinical specialist
Years lived in city: 3-1/2
Community involvement: Volunteer at a homeless shelter; Volunteer with two animal rescues
Contact information: angella.coil@att.net
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I have over 20 years experience in health care, along with sales and business. I am currently working as a clinical specialist with a medical device company. As a single mother, I’ve raised two children, so I know what it’s like to struggle and overcome adversity. I am a genuine, outgoing, upbeat person who is not afraid to speak up and use my voice.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
No. The city council is spending money unnecessarily. Many families are still struggling financially and trying to get caught up from the stresses of the pandemic. They have property tax increases scheduled for the next five years or more. They do not need to do anything to Valley View Park, residents love it the way it is. The city council has Valley View slated for an $85 million project. Then $150,000 for a mural? This is frivolous and unnecessary spending. Third, is the council’s desire to add a water park at the tune of $250 million. The residents don’t want these things and the council is not listening to the residents. These are just three examples, I could go on.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
No. The city council actually creates division by purposely excluding residents or doing things for one group instead of the entire community. For example, the pride festival. Since that was funded by tax payer money, it should have been an all-inclusive festival so all residents could feel included. Instead of a pride festival, they could have held a world festival or similar. Bloomington is a very diverse city. So holding a world festival so all the different ethnic groups could participate by having a booth with a food or activity that represents their culture would have been a more inclusive option. And that would also include the LGBTQ residents. This is just one example.
Patrick Martin
Address: 8828 River Ridge Road
Age: 31
Family: Single
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Occupation: Development officer at Second Harvest Heartland
Years lived in city: 9
Community involvement: Bloomington’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission; Advisory Board of Health; Heritage Days Board
Contact information: patrickforbloomington.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
Working at a food shelf in St. Paul, I was shocked how many Bloomington residents traveled that far for a bag of groceries. I learned they didn’t want their neighbors to know they needed a hand, and I knew from that moment I needed to roll up my sleeves and provide one. I dove into the data, joined the Advisory Board of Health, served on the Parks and Recreation Commission and, eventually, was elected to the city council. To this day, years later, I haven’t put my sleeves down.
I am running for re-election as your eastside council member because Bloomington’s future depends on it being a place where every family, regardless of geography, can put down roots and thrive. As your council member, we will continue to make smart, proactive investments in our eastside neighborhoods and commercial centers. We will continue to empower residents to guide decision making through new, approachable avenues for participation. Together, we will continue to reimagine what is possible for suburbs like ours in this new century.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
I am proud to have maintained Bloomington’s affordability while making key investments in our city’s safety, parks and infrastructure. We have made substantial improvements in our fire and police department’s facilities and staffing, reinvested in our neighborhood parks and trails and upgraded our stormwater systems and road crossings. All of this while keeping tax increases a fraction of our surrounding cities and maintaining a perfect credit rating, even through the pandemic.
I haven’t been shy about opposing spending I thought was misdirected. My advocacy against a single, large community center at Valley View Park throughout 2019 is one example; it moved the council toward investing in many of our neighborhood parks instead. But I will always be a strong voice for forward-thinking improvements in our neighborhoods.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
Ensuring every resident feels they are a valued part of our community, that they have the opportunity and tools necessary to succeed, is essential to Bloomington’s future. I was proud to bring aboard Bloomington’s first staff dedicated to racial equity, focus the council’s approach through our Racial Equity Business Plan and start up teams in each department centered on advancing the work. Council voted to create the Racial Equity Strategic Planning Committee to unwind systemic harms and expanded recruitment for commissions to reach more diverse voices moving forward. Bloomington is, and will continue, to be a leader in equity advancement.
Victor Rivas
Address: 370 E. Old Shakopee Road
Age: 59
Family: Two adult sons
Education: B.A., hospitality and tourism, UC Santa Barbara
Occupation: Culinary director
Years lived in city: 11
Community involvement: None listed
Contact information: victorrivasforcouncil.nationbuilder.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
I believe we need change in Bloomington and that the city is not moving in the right direction.
Priorities: Fiscal responsibility by not supporting unnecessary expenses; Public safety by supporting the Bloomington police and first responders and, if necessary, increasing their budgets to further their training; Supporting small businesses. I would forward a motion to reverse the regulations in place that are damaging small businesses based on human rights ideals.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
No, the city is planning on increasing taxes just to hire unnecessary positions to the tune of $829,000. I am against spending $85 million dollars on a community center at Valley View Park. I am for keeping and improving the Creekside Community Center.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
If the city had a factual racism problem, I would support their effort, however to the best of my knowledge I have not heard or learned of any incidents that have taken place in Bloomington, and as you know I am a person of color. Bloomington is a very diverse city and again, I don’t believe that has to do with any of the city’s efforts.
Becky Strohmeier
Address: 9523 10th Ave.
Age: 34
Family: Partner, Chris and 7-year-old daughter
Education: Hopkins High School, Minneapolis Community & Technical College
Occupation: Caregiver/PCA
Years lived in city: 7
Community involvement: President of Hold the Line, Minnesota, a state nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving traditional values and inspiring the American spirit
Contact information: beckyforbloomington@gmail.com
1. Why are you seeking election to the Bloomington City Council? What are your top priorities for Bloomington, and how would you address them?
If I’m hired to serve District 4, I will be a strong voice for residents so we can break up the partisan and union driven politics that have taken over Bloomington. It’s time to stop electing people who make decisions based on campaign donations and resume building. Residents aren’t being listened to and council members don’t advocate for their constituents. This needs to change. I will fight to ensure we the people have a seat at the table. I will re-examine our commissions to affirm that they are truly representative of our goals as a community, and that the application process is transparent and fair. I will meet with our police to discuss how the city council can help mitigate the rising crime rates so our residents feel safe, and our officers feel supported. I will work to change any policy that is contributing to criminal behavior in Bloomington and address areas of the district that have recently become troublesome.
2. Are you satisfied with the city’s budget priorities and expenditures?
No, between the never-ending talks on building an over-the-top community center and South Loop projects to entice the worlds expo committee, the city spending needs to get reigned in. They keep hiring more unnecessary staff to further inflate their payroll. We need to trim the fat and get back to running a budget conscious city. We need to spend less money on committees and consultants that create the illusion of engagement. By simply listening to constituents, we can meet their needs without spending thousands of tax payer dollars on a third party. Most residents aren’t aware of the $1 million bathroom at the Old Cedar Avenue Bridge or the city manager’s trips to Paris. There’s so much excess that the residents of Bloomington are funding.
3. The city has been proactive in its efforts to address and acknowledge racism and diversity. Do you support the city’s efforts?
I support making Bloomington a safe, inclusive and welcoming city for all residents. In their attempts to be “woke,” our city council has lost sight of true equality, which has only perpetuated the divide instead of bringing the community together. No matter your skin color or ethnic background, everyone should have the opportunity to succeed and thrive here. It’s not our job to pick winners and losers. It’s our job to meet people where they are at and provide them with the resources and tools they need to become their best self.
