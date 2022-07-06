An unwelcome surprise on a Sunday morning at a Bloomington church turned into both a cleanup effort and an outreach project, the latter for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees.
A wet basement usually isn’t considered a spiritual calling, but such an incident provided an opportunity for Christ the King Lutheran Church to do more than clean up and repair the damage from a leaky coffee maker. With money raised through June at Christ the King, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees will receive assistance in escaping their war-torn country.
Outreach to both the local and global community is common amongst churches, and Christ the King prioritizes such outreach each year, according to Rory Philstrom, the church’s lead pastor.
At the beginning of the year, church members identified helping refugees from Afghanistan as one of the parish’s outreach priorities. Within weeks Russia was invading Ukraine, prompting an outpouring of relief and support to Ukrainian refugees. The church didn’t immediately respond by refocusing its outreach efforts, but those plans began to change the morning of Sunday, May 1, Philstrom said.
A malfunctioning coffeemaker was to blame for the inch of standing water in the church basement. Parishioners and staff members found the flood as they arrived that morning.
A failing component that regulates the flow of water to the coffeemaker kept filtering water through the machine when none was needed, spilling the water onto the floor. The water found its way through the floor, and the basement ceiling beneath it, Philstrom explained.
Had it started malfunctioning during a weekday, the mess might have been minimal. Happening on the weekend, however, resulted in the standing pool of water in the church basement, leaving the parish with a cleanup and restoration project that wasn’t part of the annual budget. Insurance will cover the repair, at a cost of nearly $20,000, but the church was on the hook for the $5,000 deductible, Philstrom noted.
The question for the parish was whether to pay the deductible with parish savings or collect donations specifically for the repairs. The church council decided to do two things: Fundraise specifically to cover the cost of the insurance deductible and simultaneously use the fundraising campaign to benefit the parish’s outreach efforts, according to Philstrom.
It’s a common practice at the church, raising money for an internal need and supporting an external organization or mission. For Christ the King, the flooded basement became the catalyst for an outreach effort to benefit Ukrainian refugees, Philstrom explained.
“We called it our ‘Flood of Love’ campaign,” he said.
The campaign raised $11,730, half of which will go to Ukrainian aid. But the church didn’t stop there. The church also has a monthly “Gift of Love” program, a collection that wholly benefits an organization beyond the parish. The monthly Gift of Love collection raised an additional $2,503 during June. Combined with $5,865 generated through the Flood of Love, the church raised $8,368 in June, according to Philstrom.
Funding relief
There are many avenues to provide aid to Ukrainians, and Christ the King is supporting an effort with a close-to-home connection.
Howard Dotson has been orchestrating transportation for Ukrainians, primarily women and children, to Poland. He’s a U.S. Army veteran, health care chaplain and art therapist, and he has answered the call to assist refugees overseas for years, including in Beirut.
The Fridley resident turned his attention toward Ukraine when the Russian invasion began, and is currently on his third trip overseas, helping Ukrainians flee their country.
His effort is well known to Philstrom and his wife Carolyn, as she is also a chaplain. Knowing the work Dotson is doing, Christ the King chose to donate its funds toward Dotson’s transportation efforts for Ukrainian refugees.
Dotson, speaking last week from overseas, said he’s a member of the Ukrainian foreign legion, volunteering to help civilians evacuate when the humanitarian corridor allows it, and leading art therapy sessions with both children and soldiers between evacuations.
Dotson coordinates buses, paid for through donations from parishes such as Christ the King, to retrieve refugees and bring them safely to Poland. Train stations have been targeted by Russian missile attacks, and the buses provide efficient transportation in helping refugees flee to Poland, reducing the reliance upon train service to reach the border, he explained.
Donations from area churches, through the effort of other local chaplains, help support the cost of running buses back and forth between Ukraine and Poland, and can transport 60 women and children to safety, he noted.
With the Christ the King fundraising wrapped up, the church may consider additional outreach to Ukraine, if needed, according to Philstrom, who noted that his parish has its limitations in responding to the needs of the Ukrainian people.
“We’re just a small part of this whole thing,” Philstrom said. “The problems of the world are overwhelming,” he added. “We can try and do a little bit.”
