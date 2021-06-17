It’s not at a gallery, but there’s a new, permanent art installation that can be found within the walls of a Bloomington church.
The Nativity of Mary Cloud of Witnesses is a collection of eight illustrations intended to promote racial reconciliation in the church’s faith community, and beyond, according to Ben Heidgerken, an American religious history instructor at St. Paul Seminary on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, and a member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
Heidgerken spearheaded the project as a way to illustrate the unity within the Catholic faith, in spite of ethnic and geographic differences among the church’s members, locally and worldwide. It was also created in response to issues beyond Bloomington’s borders, particularly the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, he noted.
“It’s easy for us to say, ‘That happened over there,’” Heidgerken said. Even if racial disparities are not the fault of the parish or the community, “their problems are our problems,” he added. “We are all in this together.”
Heidgerken envisioned an art installation at Nativity of Mary that focused on more contemporary saints, including some that are well known and others that are less celebrated. Just as the Nativity of Mary congregation is diverse, Catholicism’s saints hale from many different cultures and countries, and Heidgerken chose eight, representing several parts of the world, to feature in his display proposal.
Fr. Nathan LaLiberte, the parish priest, supported the idea. Heidgerken calculated eight portraits were an appropriate number for the walls of the gathering space at the south entrance of the Nativity of Mary campus, where church members often congregate before or after mass. LaLiberte reached out to parish artists who might be available to produce original images for the collection, including Erin Wee, the marketing and admissions director for Nativity of Mary School, Heidgerken explained.
One of the samples Wee submitted appealed to LaLiberte and Heidgerken, and she was soon asked to produce original images for the eight saints depicted in the collection. Heidgerken had assembled extensive notes about each saint, and in some cases, Wee had photographs to work off of in creating her original artwork, she said.
Mother Teresa, who died in 1997, had many photos for Wee to refer to in painting her portrait. Other saints predate photography, so reference images are hard to come by, and may not be accurate. Wee suggested that Nativity of Mary parishioners serve as the inspiration for portraits of those saints. LaLiberte liked the idea, and provided photos of parishioners for Wee to use, she explained.
Wee’s painting skills experience were not her medium of choice, not with three young children at home. She created the images using a painting program that allows her to use an iPad pencil to create the imagery on the iPad screen. The program emulates the characteristics of oil and acrylic painting technique, despite the absence of wet paint and a canvas, and was easy to stop and start wherever she was, and whenever she had moments to spare, she explained.
Three of the eight paintings are based upon photographs of the saints, while the others draw their inspiration from photos of parishioners. Each image took several hours to create, and some took longer than others, based upon the subject and the religious imagery she incorporated into the portrait, she noted.
The end result for each portrait is a digital print that has been framed. Wee added her signature, a painted halo and painted gold lettering to the finished print. Heidgerken said Wee’s original prints are permanent fixtures within the church, but the technology would allow for reproducing the images and displaying them to audiences outside of Bloomington, as well.
Each portrait has a simple display denoting the significance of the saint, and a QR code that can be scanned with a cellphone and calls up a video produced by the church, providing a detailed history of the saint, Heidgerken noted.
The project began in late winter, with an initial goal of completion by Easter. That turned out to be ambitious, but the collection was presented during the church’s Pentecost celebration on May 23, which marks 50 days after the death and resurrection of Jesus. The unveiling included a sermon during mass regarding the saints, highlighting the diversity of their life experiences and their attempts to do what is right, despite some of the harsh realities of their lives, Heidgerken explained.
The collection is available for viewing weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by entering through Door 1 on the building’s north side, Heidgerken noted.
Information about the collection, with links to the informational videos, is available online at tr.im/nmcloud.
