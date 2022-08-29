A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 10 for the building that will eventually replace a small Bloomington Christian school.
A 47-acre site near the junction of Interstate 35 and County Road 70 in Lakeville is the future home of United Christian Academy.
UCA, which is currently located in Bloomington, plans to move its school over the next two years to the new site and raise $100 million through its Light the Way campaign to help make it all possible.
“It was a wonderful time,” UCA Executive Director Evan Dalrymple said. “There was a great spirit, a great feeling there. … People were really excited about what we are trying to accomplish.”
Dalrymple said the groundbreaking marked the ceremonial start to the first phase, which aims to complete construction on the 200-capacity Peaceful Beginnings preschool by June 1, 2023.
He said the goal is to run some summer programs next year and the full program by fall 2023.
A gymnasium complex will be constructed at the same time, and is slated to open in 2023.
Baseball, softball and soccer field construction will be ongoing to the south.
The K-12 building will be built in a second phase in time to open for the 2024-25 school year, along with a stadium. The school would be built for a capacity of 1,400 students and have a 750-capacity performance center.
In looking for a growth model, UCA looked to move its Bloomington campus from 4300 W. 98th St. The school currently has space for one preschool class of 15 and 375 students. Enrollment this year is 360.
The school draws students from more than 20 cities, and the move 16 miles to the south presents a geographic change for its current students in 2024.
“I’ve been on this crusade to market the opportunity versus the location and the travel time,” Dalrymple said.
He noted some families did not want to make the transition to the new Lakeville site, so they have enrolled elsewhere, and he knows the change causes transportation issues.
“It may be a sacrifice to be part of that community, but it is worth it,” he said.
The new school will offer UCA programming that the current site does not allow through its expanded field, gymnasium and auditorium space. Dalrymple said the school will also feature the True Calling Trade Center to offer training in technical careers.
“When I came up here, it really was about thinking out of the box with Christian education,” said Dalrymple, who has 40 years of experience in education in six different education settings, including two public schools.
He said he wanted to seek ways to serve the community for the greater good. That includes service learning and technical education.
Dalrymple said True Calling Trade Center would include an open enrollment option for non-UCA students for individual classes. The school plans to forge relationships with local community colleges that offer technical education, as well, he added.
Dalrymple said the school also wants to be a strong community partner through the use of its facilities by the larger community for youth sports, art groups and more.
“We are so excited to be part of the community,” he said. “We are intentionalizing building these partnerships in the Lakeville community. We want to be a great neighbor in the community and support the great things that are going on,” he said. “We just want to become a wonderful partner.”
In addition to having current students from south of the Minnesota River, UCA has other connections to Dakota County.
UCA launched in fall 2019 as a result of the merger of Bethany Academy and Life Academy of Bloomington, and Christian Life Academy of Farmington, which had 104 years of combined operation prior to the merger.
UCA will be co-located with the nonprofit Neurosciences Institute of Pastoral Medicine and the Sano Wellness Center, which offers alternative medical treatment that focuses on helping children and adults with trauma recover using a Christian perspective.
NSIPM is moving from its current Lakeville location of 20520 Keokuk Ave. to the site less than a mile to the south. Some of NSIPM and Sano’s work would be integrated with the school, including the possible use of horse therapy.
More information about the school is available online at ucathunder.org.
