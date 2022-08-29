A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 10 for the building that will eventually replace a small Bloomington Christian school.

A 47-acre site near the junction of Interstate 35 and County Road 70 in Lakeville is the future home of United Christian Academy.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments