The Bloomington City Council is dedicating 30 minutes to public comments in conjunction with its meetings, but that comment period will now be held separate from the main meeting.
The council agreed to the changes unanimously during its March 28 meeting. The new listening sessions will be more conversational than the public comment period has allowed during council meetings.
The 30-minute sessions will precede regular council meetings, begin at 5:45 p.m. and be held in the Chadwick Conference Room, a second-floor meeting space at Bloomington Civic Plaza.
Public comment periods, which have allowed residents and others to address the council during its meetings, have been held at the beginning of council meetings, which were moved to 6 p.m. as of January 2021. Those in-meeting public comment periods were limited to 20 minutes and the council’s rules and procedures did not permit back-and-forth discussion between speakers and the council. The listening sessions will change that, according to Mayor Tim Busse.
In his post-meeting summary video, produced after each council meeting, Busse outlined the motivation for moving the session out of the council chambers and modifying the traditional format.
During the past couple of years, the council has put time, effort and resources into community engagement as part of its commitment to improve transparency and engagement in the work it does. To that end, the council has made good progress. Most city meetings are televised, the city’s website has more detailed information available than ever before and city business is highlighted through Busse’s videos and the monthly Bloomington Briefing newsletter, he noted.
And the city also has an outreach and engagement division that interacts with the community in many ways, he said. But the public comment periods of council meetings, Busse said, did not “reflect authentic and robust community engagement.”
For some residents, standing in front of the council during a televised meeting, sometimes with a full audience in the council chambers, is intimidating, Busse has been told. And he understands the frustration of residents having to wait for a response to questions they may have since the public comment period does not allow for back-and-forth discussions, he noted.
The new listening sessions are intended to encourage greater participation and engagement, Busse said.
During the past two years, during which the council has conducted meetings under changing parameters due to the coronavirus pandemic, public comments have been taken by telephone, and in person when meetings were open to an audience. There were 183 interactions during that period, but nearly half of them came from the same eight people, according to Busse.
“That’s not good public engagement,” he said.
Moving the sessions out of the council chambers should create a less formal environment and allow for more discussions between the council and residents, he added.
To accommodate the new listening sessions, the council’s regular meetings will now begin at 6:30 p.m. The new start time begins with the council’s April 11 meeting, but there will not be a listening session that night, as the city is hosting a welcoming reception for new Police Chief Booker T. Hodges prior to a swearing in ceremony during the council meeting. There will be no public comment period during the meeting, and the first listening session will be held prior to the council’s April 25 meeting.
Speakers who pre-register will be given priority at the listening session, and the city will provide ADA accommodations, as feasible, upon request. It is recommended that ADA accommodations be submitted by the Thursday prior to the listening session. The listening sessions will be audio recorded, and minutes will be taken.
The council will review the new format for public comments by December, Busse noted.
