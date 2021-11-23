Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Nov. 26
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Eternals”
Saturday, Nov. 27
6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Eternals”
Sunday, Nov. 28
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: 50th Anniversary Celebration
8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast
11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
Monday, Nov. 29
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 29
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
Tuesday, Nov. 30
6 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”
Wednesday, Dec. 1
6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 29
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
Thursday, Dec. 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 2
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021
11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
