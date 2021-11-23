Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Nov. 26

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Options for Powering Your Home with Renewables

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Eternals”

Saturday, Nov. 27

6 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

7 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Eternals”

Sunday, Nov. 28

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: 50th Anniversary Celebration

8 p.m. Discover Bloomington: November 2021

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Hospitality & Travel Trends and Forecast

11 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

Monday, Nov. 29

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 29

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 30

6 p.m. Medalist Band – A Program of Hope and Healing

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

9 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”

Wednesday, Dec. 1

6 p.m. City Council Meeting: Nov. 29

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 2

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 2

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Luca”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2021

11 p.m. Organics Recycling 101 Workshop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

