Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, May 1

6:30 p.m. 2019 Olson Grade 5 Awards Day

8 p.m. 2019 Girls Lacrosse Section Semifinal: Edina at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

Saturday, May 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”

8:30 p.m. Football: Mound Westonka at Kennedy (Hall of Fame)

Sunday, May 3

6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 4

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View

Monday, May 4

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 4

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 4

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”

11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction

Tuesday, May 5

6 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5

8 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental wa-tering?

10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

Wednesday, May 6

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 4

10:30 p.m. Olson Middle Winter Orchestra Concert

11 p.m. Valley View Gr 6,7 and 8 Winter Orchestra Concert

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

Thursday, May 7

6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 7

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

Tags

Load comments