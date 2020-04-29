Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, May 1
6:30 p.m. 2019 Olson Grade 5 Awards Day
8 p.m. 2019 Girls Lacrosse Section Semifinal: Edina at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bringing daylight into your home
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
Saturday, May 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Bathroom Remodeling - Start to Finish
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Photograph”
8:30 p.m. Football: Mound Westonka at Kennedy (Hall of Fame)
Sunday, May 3
6 p.m. NOTEable Singers: From Bach to Rock
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fantasy Island”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary Vocational Ethics Day: Jerome Mayne - Fraud and Consequences
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 4
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eden Prairie vs. Mounds View
Monday, May 4
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: May 4
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 4
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Call of The Wild”
11 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Around the Airport Construction
Tuesday, May 5
6 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 29 to May 5
8 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2: The Turkeys Go on Strike
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental wa-tering?
10 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
Wednesday, May 6
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: May 4
10:30 p.m. Olson Middle Winter Orchestra Concert
11 p.m. Valley View Gr 6,7 and 8 Winter Orchestra Concert
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
Thursday, May 7
6 p.m. Planning Commission: May 7
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Onward”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: May 6-12
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sustainability Commission: Sustainable Lawns - Fescues and Flowers
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Healthy Soils for Healthy Lawns. Want a healthier lawn and yard that needs less supplemental watering?
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours (schedule subject to change). Find us on Comcast BTV 14(SD) and 859(HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15(SD) and 799(HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information and most current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
